COLUMBIA — South Carolina stayed put in Monday's Associated Press women's basketball Top 25 after a 2-0 week.
The No. 5 Gamecocks crunched USC Upstate and Clemson last week and set themselves up for a top-five showdown on Saturday. USC will face No. 2 Baylor in the Virgin Islands in its last game of the Paradise Jam.
Baylor eliminated USC from the NCAA tournament last year and went on to win the national championship. The Gamecocks (6-0) are thinking about it, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan saying after Sunday's rout of Clemson that she'd like some revenge against the Lady Bears.
USC will also take on No. 17 Indiana in the Paradise Jam, with that game set for 8 p.m. on Thursday.
AP women's Top 25
1. Oregon
2. Baylor
3. Stanford
4. Connecticut
5. South Carolina
6. Texas A&M
7. Oregon State
8. Louisville
9. Maryland
10. Mississippi State
11. UCLA
12. Florida State
13. N.C. State
14. Kentucky
15. Michigan State
16. DePaul
17. Indiana
18. Syracuse
19. Miami
20. Tennessee
21. USF
22. Gonzaga
23. West Virginia
24. Arizona
25. Arkansas
Others receiving votes: South Dakota 52, Michigan 44, Notre Dame 44, Missouri State 36, Minnesota 8, Arizona State 6, Drake 6, California 3, Northwestern 2
David Cloninger's women's Top 25
1. Oregon
2. Baylor
3. Stanford
4. Connecticut
5. South Carolina
6. Maryland
7. Oregon State
8. Louisville
9. Mississippi State
10. Texas A&M
11. UCLA
12. N.C. State
13. Florida State
14. Kentucky
15. Michigan State
16. DePaul
17. West Virginia
18. Gonzaga
19. Miami
20. Michigan
21. Syracuse
22. Indiana
23. South Dakota
24. Arizona
25. USF
Florida re-joins Top 25
A week after completing the fall from a No. 6 preseason ranking to out of the Top 25, Florida re-joined the AP men's Top 25 after winning the Charleston Classic.
The Gators rose to No. 24 after beating Xavier in the championship game.
AP men's Top 25
1. Duke
2. Lousiville
3. Michigan State
4. Kansas
5. Maryland
6. North Carolina
7. Virginia
8. Gonzaga
9. Kentucky
10. Ohio State
11. Oregon
12. Texas Tech
13. Seton Hall
14. Arizona
15. Utah State
16. Memphis
17. Tennessee
18. Auburn
19. Baylor
20. VCU
21. Colorado
22. Villanova
23. Washington
24. Florida
25. Xavier
Others receiving votes: Florida State 137, Oklahoma 22, St. Mary's 22, Butler 21, LSU 19, Texas 16, Arkansas 13, Michigan 12, Penn State 10, Purdue 10, Liberty 6, Wisconsin 4, Cincinnati 3, Missouri 3, San Diego State 2, Vermont 2, Dayton 1, Georgetown 1, Mississippi State 1
David Cloninger's men's Top 25
1. Duke
2. Michigan State
3. Louisville
4. Kansas
5. Maryland
6. Virginia
7. North Carolina
8. Kentucky
9. Gonzaga
10. Texas Tech
11. Ohio State
12. Seton Hall
13. Oregon
14. Memphis
15. Utah State
16. Auburn
17. Arizona
18. Tennessee
19. Washington
20. Baylor
21. Villanova
22. VCU
23. Colorado
24. Florida
25. Xavier