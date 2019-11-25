Kiki

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan swatted another shot as the Gamecocks improved to 6-0 on Sunday. AP/Richard Shiro

 Richard Shiro

COLUMBIA — South Carolina stayed put in Monday's Associated Press women's basketball Top 25 after a 2-0 week. 

The No. 5 Gamecocks crunched USC Upstate and Clemson last week and set themselves up for a top-five showdown on Saturday. USC will face No. 2 Baylor in the Virgin Islands in its last game of the Paradise Jam. 

Baylor eliminated USC from the NCAA tournament last year and went on to win the national championship. The Gamecocks (6-0) are thinking about it, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan saying after Sunday's rout of Clemson that she'd like some revenge against the Lady Bears. 

USC will also take on No. 17 Indiana in the Paradise Jam, with that game set for 8 p.m. on Thursday. 

AP women's Top 25

1. Oregon

2. Baylor

3. Stanford

4. Connecticut

5. South Carolina

6. Texas A&M

7. Oregon State

8. Louisville

9. Maryland

10. Mississippi State

11. UCLA

12. Florida State

13. N.C. State

14. Kentucky

15. Michigan State

16. DePaul

17. Indiana

18. Syracuse

19. Miami

20. Tennessee

21. USF

22. Gonzaga

23. West Virginia

24. Arizona

25. Arkansas

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 52, Michigan 44, Notre Dame 44, Missouri State 36, Minnesota 8, Arizona State 6, Drake 6, California 3, Northwestern 2

David Cloninger's women's Top 25

1. Oregon

2. Baylor

3. Stanford

4. Connecticut

5. South Carolina

6. Maryland

7. Oregon State

8. Louisville

9. Mississippi State

10. Texas A&M

11. UCLA

12. N.C. State

13. Florida State

14. Kentucky

15. Michigan State

16. DePaul

17. West Virginia

18. Gonzaga

19. Miami

20. Michigan

21. Syracuse

22. Indiana

23. South Dakota

24. Arizona

25. USF

Florida re-joins Top 25

A week after completing the fall from a No. 6 preseason ranking to out of the Top 25, Florida re-joined the AP men's Top 25 after winning the Charleston Classic. 

The Gators rose to No. 24 after beating Xavier in the championship game.

AP men's Top 25

1. Duke

2. Lousiville

3. Michigan State

4. Kansas

5. Maryland

6. North Carolina

7. Virginia

8. Gonzaga

9. Kentucky

10. Ohio State

11. Oregon

12. Texas Tech

13. Seton Hall

14. Arizona

15. Utah State

16. Memphis

17. Tennessee

18. Auburn

19. Baylor

20. VCU

21. Colorado

22. Villanova

23. Washington

24. Florida

25. Xavier

Others receiving votes: Florida State 137, Oklahoma 22, St. Mary's 22, Butler 21, LSU 19, Texas 16, Arkansas 13, Michigan 12, Penn State 10, Purdue 10, Liberty 6, Wisconsin 4, Cincinnati 3, Missouri 3, San Diego State 2, Vermont 2, Dayton 1, Georgetown 1, Mississippi State 1

David Cloninger's men's Top 25

1. Duke

2. Michigan State

3. Louisville

4. Kansas

5. Maryland

6. Virginia

7. North Carolina

8. Kentucky

9. Gonzaga

10. Texas Tech

11. Ohio State

12. Seton Hall

13. Oregon

14. Memphis

15. Utah State  

16. Auburn

17. Arizona

18. Tennessee

19. Washington

20. Baylor

21. Villanova

22. VCU

23. Colorado

24. Florida

25. Xavier

