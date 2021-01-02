Gamecocks squeak past Florida A&M in first game in a month

COLUMBIA — After being idle for nearly a month, South Carolina just getting to play on Saturday was amazing.
That the Gamecocks won sweetened it.
A.J. Lawson scored 25 points and had a key block to spring the game-clinching sequence as USC squeaked past Florida A&M 78-71. Down to nine players due to COVID, and the team having not played since Dec. 5 due to the same, USC was expectedly rusty and expectedly messy.
But the Gamecocks (2-2) did what they had to do to win, and can now return to as normal a routine as they can before beginning SEC play next week.
“How do you fix that in practice when you only practice three times (in a month) and you only got nine guys?,” asked coach Frank Martin. “We got to take it one day at a time and just like today, find the courage to go make plays.”
The frontcourt was particularly gutted as starting forward Keyshawn Bryant, starting center Alanzo Frink and backup forward Jalyn McCreary weren’t in the arena. Backup guards T.J. Moss and Nathan Nelson were also absent, while backup guard Mike Green was in uniform for warmups but not during the game.
“I don’t want to say something now and then Monday, it’s something different,” Martin said of the five’s return. “I think one of them’s going to be allowed to practice on Monday.”
The Gamecocks played small-ball against a Rattlers roster full of large, strong players and weren’t competitive in the paint, choosing to stay outside and shoot over them. It worked well enough although an 8-of-27 performance from the 3-point line was ragged.
Lawson hit three of those 3-pointers and stepped into the leadership role pegged for him. With USC up two in the final four minutes, he got back in transition, swatted a layup and Seventh Woods corralled it.
“That was a hustle play,” Lawson said. “That’s what our team’s all about.”
Woods had a chance to blow past the trail man for a layup but instead kicked to Jermaine Couisnard on the wing. His 3-pointer salted the game.
There was a lot to improve on, and most will be helped by getting the missing five players back on the court. The free-throw percentage (12-of-20) and the half-court sets that were attempted to be run with no big men are all solved with what USC hasn’t had the past month — consistent practice time.
“We expected to make some mistakes, had to find a way to push through,” said Woods, who scored eight with four rebounds and four assists. “Coaches just told us to get the win, we’ll work on mistakes next practice. That’s what we did.”
Looking ahead
The Gamecocks host Texas A&M in their SEC opener at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.