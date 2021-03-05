GREENVILLE — Add it to the pile with the previous 23.
Seventh-ranked South Carolina beat Alabama 75-63 on March 5 in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament, sending the Gamecocks into a semifinal matchup with the winner of Mississippi and No. 14 Tennessee. An electrifying start that pushed the lead to as much as 27 points with five minutes to go before halftime seemed to make sure the Gamecocks wouldn’t have to sweat.
Yet they did, as the Tide trailed by seven with 5:01 to go and USC couldn’t buy a basket, nor defend the 3-point line. Just as in the Gamecocks’ previous 19 wins, and four previous losses, the only sure thing about this team is how unsure it looks.
On a floor where they’ve only lost once in seven previous tries, the Gamecocks displayed none of the killer instinct that won those previous games. Their complete lack of an on-court leader was never more apparent, as a team that really likes each other still refuses to find one player who will stand up and deliver a swift kick in tough times.
USC won, and that was the goal. It has a chance to win two more games and thus a sixth SEC Tournament championship.
Yet the issues glossed over early in the season as, “They’ll get it together” or “It’s not last year, they have to grow” still aren’t solved. A clinic that dominated the game’s first 16 minutes (and USC didn’t even try to flex its muscle, letting the game come to it) was a selfish, muddled mess in the final 24.
“It was Alabama. Y’all ever try guarding Jordan Lewis, (Ariyah) Copeland, (Jasmine) Walker, you’ll know it’s a hard guard,” USC coach Dawn Staley said. “They’re out there trying to do what we’re asking them to do. It is the shots that were falling for us in the first 15 minutes of the game weren’t falling.”
Staley promised a different-looking offense and delivered, although it was nothing new nor dynamic. USC (20-4) simply did what its assumed game plan was for every game this year: Get the ball to the best player (All-American center Aliyah Boston) and let her work in the paint. Everything else — the guard jumpers, the 3-point shooting, the transition buckets — flows from that.
It’s not a difficult concept, yet after a final month of the regular season that made the Gamecocks seem reluctant to try, and contributed to them costing themselves the regular-season championship, it did seem different. In the time of year where it’s win or go home, this is the best approach for the Gamecocks to win and keep winning.
So the game plan was simple. Do it. Keep doing it.
And it worked as the Tide trailed 12-0 and had already turned it over five times. The Gamecocks took the hot start and turned it into a 27-point lead with less than five minutes to go in the second quarter … then disappeared.
No rhythm on offense, with a lot of tentativeness and guessing instead of being aggressive. The defense was deplorable, Alabama running at will past a USC team supposedly known to feature speed as its greatest asset.
“I think we got kind of relaxed a lot. (Lewis) started realizing what she could do and cutting into the lead,” Cooke said. “Also, the wind. It’s like the air here is crazy. We picked it back up toward the end of the game.”
The wind?
“They adjusted and we won the basketball game,” Staley said, also mentioning unclarified “circumstances.” "I don’t even want to get these people started in my mentions.”
The Gamecocks hit enough shots to get the victory, Cooke taking over with a team-high 22 points. Boston had 16 and 13 rebounds while Destanni Henderson scored 18.
But in a time of year where consistency needs to be a team’s biggest trait, the Gamecocks again couldn’t find it.
“Our team is really nice. We need to continue to figure out to keep being this type of nasty,” Staley said. “I did have to tell them during a timeout, ‘A nice team is not going to win a national championship nor an SEC Tournament championship.’ We got to find some grit.”