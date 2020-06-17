Gamecocks' sole 2020 recruit eager to make her mark in Dawn Staley's program

COLUMBIA — Everyone is so excited about the next recruiting class they’re forgetting about this one.

Eniya Russell doesn’t mind. The lone recruit in South Carolina’s 2020 class figures she’ll gently remind the crowds why she’s there once the basketball season starts.

“I think I’ll impact pretty well. I can play point guard, but in my first year I’ll probably play the two,” Russell said. “It will be my first year in college, so it’s really just getting used to the transition.”

Russell (first name pronounced in-EYE-uh) is a 6-0 guard from Baltimore who will be the only freshman on the roster this year. Redshirt junior Destiny Littleton will also be unveiled, but she was on the roster last year while sitting out following her transfer from Texas.

Coach Dawn Staley constructed an epic five-woman recruiting class that was ranked No. 1 in the country in 2019, and three of those players started every game in last year’s 32-1 season. She’s already landed three of the country’s top 26 prospects for 2021, with a fourth still waiting to publicly declare.

Russell is the one in the middle. She’s a McDonald’s High School All-American who averaged 18 points and four assists last season, and had a handful of 30-point games during her high school career. Staley has already stated that Russell's pull-up game, ability to shoot from anywhere and her passing skills will make her a crowd favorite.

It isn’t frustrating that she isn’t getting talked about as much as the next class. Russell knows she’ll have a head start on earning playing time, especially during a season in which USC is replacing a four-year starter at point guard.

Ty Harris is off to the WNBA and the Gamecocks will be breaking in a new floor general. There’s a built-in safety for the winner — when in doubt, throw it to 6-4 center Aliyah Boston, the unanimous National Freshman of the Year.

“I’m a pass-first type player, especially with Aliyah,” Russell said. “I know their style from when I watched them when I came on my visits, and when they came to Maryland.”

Russell and her coach, Joe Mathews, were in the stands in November when USC ripped the No. 4 Terrapins 63-54, putting the nation on immediate notice that Staley’s freshman dynamos were going to be a force.

“At the Maryland game, South Carolina came up and just beat them. They were physical and athletic and played really hard,” Mathews said. “I think that’s what Eniya’s game is, too. She gets up in your space. I think Dawn will get that out of her.”

Russell’s connection with Staley traces to each of their roots. Staley was toughened early in pickup games around inner-city Philadelphia. Russell did the same in inner-city Baltimore.

“You could always tell that was really where she wanted to end up,” Mathews said. “They really traveled a similar road. Dawn recruited her on that basis, about knowing where you come from and how to get where you’re going.”

“We both come from the same environment. We can relate a lot,” Russell said. “She understands me and where I come from, the obstacles I overcame.”

Russell is set to report to campus on June 29 with the rest of the team, assuming there are no delays announced because of the coronavirus pandemic. She’s eager to start fitting in with her new team and new style.

Staley’s next class of recruits will arrive in 2021 with another trait in common. All will be looking up at Russell.