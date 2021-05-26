Gamecocks' softball coach opens up about sour season, looking ahead

COLUMBIA — It was the most frustrating thing as Beverly Smith tried to relax over the weekend, knowing she should be coaching. There isn’t a definite answer to why, for the first time in eight years, she was watching postseason games South Carolina wasn’t in.
“Clearly, when you look at the numbers, we didn’t pitch well. Everybody that watches softball knows it starts in the circle,” the Gamecocks’ 11th-year coach said. “Then we’d get great pitching performances and we wouldn’t hit, or we’d kick the ball around.
“Seemed like we were never on the same page on the same day.”
After a program-record stretch of seven consecutive NCAA tournament appearances, the Gamecocks were denied an eighth this year following a 26-26 (4-20 SEC) season. Playing in the SEC, where all 13 teams in the league (Vanderbilt doesn’t participate) made the 2019 NCAA tournament, USC still had a shot.
Yet Clemson was assigned to Alabama’s NCAA Regional, thus denying the Tigers a host spot and a regional where USC could potentially land. Duke was the No. 1 seed in its regional but had to travel to Athens, Ga. When Florida State’s regional was filled and there was no USC logo on the screen, a sickening feeling crept into the room as the Gamecocks watched.
The last regional was posted and the Gamecocks weren’t in it. It was a unique and horrible blow.
“We hadn’t been through that with our program. When I first got here, we definitely weren’t getting in and we knew that. (Starting in 2013), we knew were in every year,” Smith said. “It was quiet, no one knew what to do. For me, my heart hurt for the seniors. That was the part that hurt the worst. I felt like in that moment, there was nothing I could do.”
All she could do was keep wondering what happened. If there was one solution to why the Gamecocks struggled, she would have fixed it.
But this was a talented team, returning four experienced players who missed their 2020 senior season because of COVID-19. It was the biggest roster Smith ever had, which gave her more flexibility, especially with the pitching staff. There was every reason to expect a team that had made seven straight postseasons, including an NCAA Super Regional in 2018, to post an eighth.
They didn’t. It was a bad year.
“I tell you, when we looked at the team in preseason practice and on the field, we certainly had high expectations for that group,” Smith said. “Our team is talented and they can play.”
Two of the four seniors who returned, Lauren Stewart and Cayla Drotar, were hindered by injury. Drotar, a pitcher and hitter recovering from a severe concussion last season, didn’t play in the first 15 games and didn’t pitch for 20.
Stewart, Haley Simpson and Madison Owens missed the entire season due to injury. With Drotar banged up, that was four starters gone before the Gamecocks threw out the first pitch.
Pitcher Kelsey Oh, a rising star in 2018, has dealt with foot injuries the past two seasons and while she played this year, she was still battling the repercussions. Another pitching phenom, Rachel Vaughan, was starting to hit her stride when she was struck on her pitching hand by a comebacker and was done after 15 games.
There were highlights. Veterans Kenzi Maguire and Mackenzie Boesel again led the Gamecocks, each hitting over .400, and Boesel setting the program’s career home run record. Catcher Jordan Fabian was an unsung hero, batting .258 with 31 RBIs and handling a constantly changing pitching staff.
Leah Powell emerged with a team-high 10 wins and a 2.76 ERA. Freshman Chooch Carroll hit .317 in 30 games. If Oh is 100 percent healthy and Smith perhaps adds another pitcher to a five-woman freshman class, there’s a lot to look forward to.
“The cupboard is not bare. It’s on me as the head coach to challenge my staff and my players,” Smith said. “I want to make sure our practice environment is preparing us for SEC play.”
As for the social media and message board chatter targeted at Smith, centering on her three-year contract extension through 2025 in the middle of this season and that Clemson, in its first full year of softball, won the ACC, Smith gets it. That’s the age we live in.
None of them said a word about seven straight NCAA tournament trips. This was a bad season and Smith knows that, but that’s all it was.
“All of our fans and a lot of the alumni came out with some very nice and supportive messages. Which is appreciated after a tough season,” Smith said. “Our fans know the inside, the injuries, the challenges we faced.”
Smith will enter her 12th season with 359 wins, second in tenure and victories only to Hall of Famer Joyce Compton. Following her end-of-season meetings, every player that can return plans to.
It will be bittersweet, coaching a season without Maguire and Boesel, two cornerstones of the team’s success the past five years. It will be another juggling act, with another 27-player roster instead of the usual 18-21.
The Gamecocks are confident it will be better.