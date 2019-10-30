COLUMBIA — The replies were mean, as they almost always are. Some were vicious, nasty and borderline abusive.

South Carolina football fans were reacting and displaying their emotions because social media gives them that platform, and when the final score from USC's game at Tennessee (Vols won, 41-21) on Saturday was tweeted on the GamecockFB Twitter account, angry fans fired away.

It’s not a huge staff of athletic department officials, coaches or players on the receiving end of all that fury. It’s a 29-year-old who loves South Carolina as much as any Gamecock fan, but also understands that vitriol is part of the gig.

“I think after the (Belk Bowl) Virginia loss was one of the most mentally challenging times. In that week, that day, I learned that it’s OK not to look or not respond,” said Sally Mobley, USC’s manager of athletics social media. “If it’s super negative, we won’t respond. It is good practice to respond to your customers, but not every situation is the same.”

Social media gives everyone a voice, and messages are fired to friends, enemies, favorite teams, hated teams and the world in general with nary a second thought. It’s hard for a population affixed to a screen not to, especially when the president of the United States tweets 30 times per day.

Mobley’s job is to control all of it, at least as it pertains to USC.

She oversees all of the social media presence, announces news or endeavors with her own tweets, Instagram or videos and deals with the replies. She's dealing with sports fans, and she understands what comes with that.

“How you respond, how you judge their attitudes, how you understand their reactions,” she said. “Let’s not elevate the negative. The more you engage, the more you’re dumping fuel on the fire.”

'Lost in the storm'

She was making her way to the field when Baltimore’s Jacoby Jones returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown in Super Bowl XLVII.

“He was the player I was assigned to,” she said, and it was about to give her even more of a crash course in emergency media relations.

Super Bowls bring the world’s biggest media presence. Mobley, a 2012 Wofford graduate who interned with the Carolina Panthers and spent a year working for AmeriCorps in Charleston, was working the game.

That's when she knew what she wanted to do. Always interested in media relations, she earned a master's degree from USC and did her practical work experience with Columbia public relations heavyweight Chernoff Newman.

“The thing that impressed me was she came in with not a resume, but a binder of her work. It’s less big projects and more a million little things to keep track of. Her organization is incredible,” said Justin King, USC’s associate athletics director of new and creative media. “She didn’t have that much social media management experience, but she was just so smart.

“We would not be able to operate at the pace and consistency that we do without her. She’s the glue that holds it all together.”

There are about 600 student-athletes at USC. Mobley and her staff of five student interns monitor all of their social media accounts, which can often be up to three accounts per athlete.

“While I worry about my sport, she worries about all the sports,” said Patrick Osborne, USC’s sports information director for softball and men’s soccer. “I think it’s impressive she can have that same energy and passion that she has all year with every single Carolina sport.”

It can be tedious, and also a lot of fun.

In 2018, Tennessee’s football Twitter account posted a picture of a player encased in a whirl of sand, with the phrase “Embrace the storm.” USC won the game, 27-24.

The next day, Gamecock Football’s account posted a picture of a Tennessee helmet buried in sand with the phrase “Lost in the storm.”

“I think I just saw the media landscape change, through high school and college and post-grad. This is something new and innovative and people are using it in different ways,” Mobley said. “What are the expectations on each platform? How can each brand benefit from that?”

The Brand

It’s not a new term, but as social media has become so important, so has "the brand." It must be promoted at every opportunity. On every tweet, Instagram post and TikTok video.

Case in point: A silly back-and-forth between USC football players on Twitter in December 2018 suddenly went viral. The topic was whether players were members of Team Grape or Team Watermelon. Not many people knew what it meant then, and still don't. It apparently started when quarterback Ryan Hilinski, then a USC commit, tweeted a picture of a grape emoji.

As it began to take off on social media, Mobley took over.

“I had people running to me, ‘What it is all about?’” she said. “I said, ‘You tell me!’ You may not understand it, but people are talking about it, so get your brand on top of it.”

It’s a big part of her job. Not just monitoring what USC athletes say, but whether the world is paying attention. And how it can be attached to a Gamecock logo.

“It’s our hope between the things that we’re doing on the media relations side, and the creative side and the marketing side, that they would kind of help us push our positions as influencers,” Mobley said. “Our coaches do a really good job of interacting with each other and their programs. They know that’s something that when they come to South Carolina, it will move the needle and the fans will really appreciate it.”

Getting it right

It never ends. Having access to the Internet means monitoring that access.

“I checked the other day and I’m averaging (eight hours and 15 minutes) screen time per day,” she said with a bright and slightly rueful smile. “I try my best to take one day of the week for a half-day, or just to leave the phone in another room for at least an hour.”

At USC, sports information directors for each team have access to those specific accounts and can post day-to-day news and accomplishments. Coaches can do that as well, and chat with the public if they so desire.

“Sally plays an integral role for us, overseeing the over-arching philosophies and helping set the tone for each team,” said Steve Fink, USC’s head of media relations and the football SID. “The difficult part of the job that she has is she sees all the Twitter. It’s hard to take that because you don’t want to take it personally, but it’s hard to not take it personally as well. We all want to win, and it’s just part of the deal.”

When the Gamecocks beat Georgia, it was exhausting but fun as Mobley posted videos, quotes, pictures and even a sly wink at Georgia when it asked what fans’ favorite memory of Sanford Stadium was.

For Tennessee, and Florida before it, it can get tricky.

Everybody on USC’s side was unhappy with the officiating during a loss to Florida, and the students in the north end zone displayed it by throwing water bottles and towels onto the field at Williams-Brice Stadium. It’s happened before, and Mobley was stuck in a tough situation.

Tweet from Gamecock Football’s account and criticize, the students get mad. Tweet from Gamecock Football’s account and condone, Florida and the rest of the college football world get mad.

“It was a frustrating day for everyone. We know people are going to talk about throwing stuff on the field. We know it’s going to be seen,” Mobley said. “I’m the social media manager, I’m not going to solely decide USC’s official position. We have conversations on how we should approach it.”

The approach was to say nothing. As it turned out, the problems with the officiating became the talking point of the game and the bottle-throwing was quickly forgotten. USC president Bob Caslen wrote a letter to the students about their behavior the next week.

“Silence doesn’t mean we don’t know there’s an issue,” Mobley said. “When the facts are wrong, when people are outright wrong, that’s when we step in. We need you to know that’s wrong. We’re representing South Carolina.”

Sometimes it’s tweeting basic info — tickets, gameday timelines, parking maps. Sometimes it’s speaking to the various athletes about how to handle themselves in a social media world.

“Something needs to get done that’s not directly video-related, I pretty much go to Sally. She handles it and if she doesn’t know, she’ll figure it out,” King said. “I can just depend on her. When a game starts, an hour before, I hand it off to her and don’t worry about it. Everything she says, dozens of Tweets, I don’t have a second thought about it.”

It seems second thoughts aren’t allowed in social media. Mobley is entrusted with getting it right the first time.