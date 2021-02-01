Gamecocks soar to No. 2 in women's Top 25 after big week

COLUMBIA — South Carolina is very close but still not quite there.

The Gamecocks moved up two spots to No. 2 in Monday's Associated Press Women's Top 25, an expected jump after they won their two games last week while N.C. State and Connecticut each lost. Undefeated Louisville remained No. 1, although the Gamecocks received four votes for the top spot.

The Cardinals were set to host the Wolfpack on Monday night, setting up an interesting week. The Gamecocks only have one game this week, at Auburn on Thursday, so with a win there and a Louisville loss on Monday, USC could rise to No. 1 by next Monday.

That would be just in time for a showdown with UConn in Storrs that night. The Gamecocks blasted the Huskies in Columbia last year for their first win in the longtime series.

AP Women's Top 25

1. Louisville

2. South Carolina

3. Connecticut

4. N.C. State

5. UCLA

6. Stanford

7. Texas A&M

8. Baylor

9. Arizona

10. Maryland

11. Ohio State

12. Oregon

13. Michigan

14. USF

15. Kentucky

16. Arkansas

17. Indiana

18. Tennessee

19. Gonzaga

20. DePaul

21. West Virginia

22. Northwestern

23. South Dakota State

24. Mississippi State

25. Georgia

Also receiving votes: Missouri State 64, Georgia Tech 25, Syracuse 20, Iowa State 9, Rice 5, South Dakota 3, Stephen F. Austin 3, Texas 2, LSU 2, Virginia Tech 1

David Cloninger's AP Women's Top 25

1. Louisville

2. South Carolina

3. UCLA

4. Connecticut

5. N.C. State

6. Stanford

7. Arizona

8. Baylor

9. Ohio State

10. Texas A&M

11. Oregon

12. Michigan

13. DePaul

14. Maryland

15. Arkansas

16. USF

17. Indiana

18. Kentucky

19. Gonzaga

20. Missouri State

21. West Virginia

22. Mississippi State

23. Georgia

24. Tennessee

25. South Dakota State

Gonzaga, Baylor remain 1, 2

The Bulldogs and Bears remained undefeated and on top of the AP Men's Top 25.

AP Men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Michigan

5. Houston

6. Texas

7. Ohio State

8. Iowa

9. Oklahoma

10. Alabama

11. Tennessee

12. Illinois

13. Texas Tech

14. Virginia

15. Creighton

16. Virginia Tech

17. West Virginia

18. Missouri

19. Wisconsin

20. Florida State

21. UCLA

22. Florida

23. Kansas

24. Purdue

25. Drake

Also receiving votes: Oklahoma State 111, Southern Cal 57, Loyola (Ill.) 52, Minnesota 42, Xavier 25, Boise State 23, St. Bonaventure 19, St. Louis 11, Belmont 11, Toledo 9, Oregon 8, Colorado 8, San Diego State 6, Connecticut 5, Louisville 4, North Carolina 3, Georgia Tech 2, Rutgers 1

David Cloninger's AP Men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Houston

5. Michigan

6. Texas

7. Ohio State

8. Illinois

9. Iowa

10. Oklahoma

11. West Virginia

12. Texas Tech

13. Alabama

14. Missouri

15. Virginia Tech

16. Virginia

17. Tennessee

18. Wisconsin

19. Creighton

20. Florida State

21. Drake

22. Kansas

23. UCLA

24. Florida

25. Purdue