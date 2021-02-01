Gamecocks soar to No. 2 in women's Top 25 after big week

COLUMBIA — South Carolina is very close but still not quite there.
The Gamecocks moved up two spots to No. 2 in Monday's Associated Press Women's Top 25, an expected jump after they won their two games last week while N.C. State and Connecticut each lost. Undefeated Louisville remained No. 1, although the Gamecocks received four votes for the top spot.
The Cardinals were set to host the Wolfpack on Monday night, setting up an interesting week. The Gamecocks only have one game this week, at Auburn on Thursday, so with a win there and a Louisville loss on Monday, USC could rise to No. 1 by next Monday.
That would be just in time for a showdown with UConn in Storrs that night. The Gamecocks blasted the Huskies in Columbia last year for their first win in the longtime series.
AP Women's Top 25
1. Louisville
2. South Carolina
3. Connecticut
4. N.C. State
5. UCLA
6. Stanford
7. Texas A&M
8. Baylor
9. Arizona
10. Maryland
11. Ohio State
12. Oregon
13. Michigan
14. USF
15. Kentucky
16. Arkansas
17. Indiana
18. Tennessee
19. Gonzaga
20. DePaul
21. West Virginia
22. Northwestern
23. South Dakota State
24. Mississippi State
25. Georgia
Also receiving votes: Missouri State 64, Georgia Tech 25, Syracuse 20, Iowa State 9, Rice 5, South Dakota 3, Stephen F. Austin 3, Texas 2, LSU 2, Virginia Tech 1
Gonzaga, Baylor remain 1, 2
The Bulldogs and Bears remained undefeated and on top of the AP Men's Top 25.
AP Men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Villanova
4. Michigan
5. Houston
6. Texas
7. Ohio State
8. Iowa
9. Oklahoma
10. Alabama
11. Tennessee
12. Illinois
13. Texas Tech
14. Virginia
15. Creighton
16. Virginia Tech
17. West Virginia
18. Missouri
19. Wisconsin
20. Florida State
21. UCLA
22. Florida
23. Kansas
24. Purdue
25. Drake
Also receiving votes: Oklahoma State 111, Southern Cal 57, Loyola (Ill.) 52, Minnesota 42, Xavier 25, Boise State 23, St. Bonaventure 19, St. Louis 11, Belmont 11, Toledo 9, Oregon 8, Colorado 8, San Diego State 6, Connecticut 5, Louisville 4, North Carolina 3, Georgia Tech 2, Rutgers 1
