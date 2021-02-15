Gamecocks slip to No. 2 in AP Women's Top 25

COLUMBIA — They were going to fall after a loss a week ago, with the only question being how much.

Monday supplied the answer.

South Carolina's women's basketball team slipped one spot to No. 2 in this week's AP Top 25 after a loss at Connecticut seven days ago. The Huskies returned to the top spot.

Louisville remained third and N.C. State fourth, despite N.C. State beating USC in December and being responsible for one of the Gamecocks' two losses. USC still received two votes for first, while Texas A&M and Stanford received one vote each.

The Gamecocks are at No. 21 Tennessee on Thursday and host No. 17 Kentucky on Sunday.

AP Women's Top 25

1. Connecticut

2. South Carolina

3. Louisville

4. N.C. State

5. Texas A&M

6. Stanford

7. Baylor

8. UCLA

9. Maryland

10. Arizona

11. Michigan

12. USF

13. Oregon

14. Indiana

15. Ohio State

16. Gonzaga

17. Kentucky

18. Arkansas

19. DePaul

19. West Virginia

21. Tennessee

22. Georgia

23. South Dakota State

24. Northwestern

25. Missouri State

Also receiving votes: Rutgers 10, Stephen F. Austin 7, Oklahoma State 6, Florida Gulf Coast 5, Georgia Tech 3, Mississippi State 2, Virginia Tech 2, Rice 2

David Cloninger's AP Women's Top 25

1. Connecticut

2. Louisville

3. N.C. State

4. South Carolina

5. Texas A&M

6. Stanford

7. UCLA

8. Arizona

9. Baylor

10. Michigan

11. Maryland

12. USF

13. Ohio State

14. Oregon

15. Gonzaga

16. Indiana

17. West Virginia

18. DePaul

19. Missouri State

20. Georgia

21. Kentucky

22. Tennessee

23. Mississippi State

24. Arkansas

25. Rice

Michigan returns to action

Michigan returned after a 23-day layoff due to COVID to beat Wisconsin last week. The Wolverines are entrenched in the No. 3 spot in the AP Men's Top 25, under Gonzaga and Baylor.

AP Men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

5. Illinois

6. Houston

7. Virginia

8. Alabama

9. Oklahoma

10. Villanova

11. Iowa

12. Texas

13. West Virginia

14. Creighton

15. Texas Tech

16. Florida State

17. Southern Cal

18. Virginia Tech

19. Tennessee

20. Missouri

21. Wisconsin

22. Loyola (Ill.)

23. Kansas

24. Arkansas

25. San Diego State

Also receiving votes: Oklahoma State 71, Rutgers 49, Belmont 47, Louisville 40, Colorado 31, Oregon 30, Drake 22, Purdue 20, Florida 17, Clemson 17, LSU 16, UCLA 11, VCU 10, St. Louis 5, Xavier 4, Toledo 3, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2, North Carolina 2, BYU 1, Wichita State 1, Wright State 1, Utah State 1

David Cloninger's AP Men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

5. Illinois

6. Houston

7. Alabama

8. Villanova

9. Texas

10. Texas Tech

11. Oklahoma

12. West Virginia

13. Virginia

14. Iowa

15. Florida State

16. Virginia Tech

17. Southern Cal

18. Creighton

19. Missouri

20. Tennessee

21. Wisconsin

22. Belmont

23. Drake

24. Loyola (Ill.)

25. San Diego State