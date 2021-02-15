Gamecocks slip to No. 2 in AP Women's Top 25

COLUMBIA — They were going to fall after a loss a week ago, with the only question being how much.
Monday supplied the answer.
South Carolina's women's basketball team slipped one spot to No. 2 in this week's AP Top 25 after a loss at Connecticut seven days ago. The Huskies returned to the top spot.
Louisville remained third and N.C. State fourth, despite N.C. State beating USC in December and being responsible for one of the Gamecocks' two losses. USC still received two votes for first, while Texas A&M and Stanford received one vote each.
The Gamecocks are at No. 21 Tennessee on Thursday and host No. 17 Kentucky on Sunday.
AP Women's Top 25
1. Connecticut
2. South Carolina
3. Louisville
4. N.C. State
5. Texas A&M
6. Stanford
7. Baylor
8. UCLA
9. Maryland
10. Arizona
11. Michigan
12. USF
13. Oregon
14. Indiana
15. Ohio State
16. Gonzaga
17. Kentucky
18. Arkansas
19. DePaul
19. West Virginia
21. Tennessee
22. Georgia
23. South Dakota State
24. Northwestern
25. Missouri State
Also receiving votes: Rutgers 10, Stephen F. Austin 7, Oklahoma State 6, Florida Gulf Coast 5, Georgia Tech 3, Mississippi State 2, Virginia Tech 2, Rice 2
David Cloninger's AP Women's Top 25
1. Connecticut
2. Louisville
3. N.C. State
4. South Carolina
5. Texas A&M
6. Stanford
7. UCLA
8. Arizona
9. Baylor
10. Michigan
11. Maryland
12. USF
13. Ohio State
14. Oregon
15. Gonzaga
16. Indiana
17. West Virginia
18. DePaul
19. Missouri State
20. Georgia
21. Kentucky
22. Tennessee
23. Mississippi State
24. Arkansas
25. Rice
Michigan returns to action
Michigan returned after a 23-day layoff due to COVID to beat Wisconsin last week. The Wolverines are entrenched in the No. 3 spot in the AP Men's Top 25, under Gonzaga and Baylor.
AP Men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Michigan
4. Ohio State
5. Illinois
6. Houston
7. Virginia
8. Alabama
9. Oklahoma
10. Villanova
11. Iowa
12. Texas
13. West Virginia
14. Creighton
15. Texas Tech
16. Florida State
17. Southern Cal
18. Virginia Tech
19. Tennessee
20. Missouri
21. Wisconsin
22. Loyola (Ill.)
23. Kansas
24. Arkansas
25. San Diego State
Also receiving votes: Oklahoma State 71, Rutgers 49, Belmont 47, Louisville 40, Colorado 31, Oregon 30, Drake 22, Purdue 20, Florida 17, Clemson 17, LSU 16, UCLA 11, VCU 10, St. Louis 5, Xavier 4, Toledo 3, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2, North Carolina 2, BYU 1, Wichita State 1, Wright State 1, Utah State 1
David Cloninger's AP Men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Michigan
4. Ohio State
5. Illinois
6. Houston
7. Alabama
8. Villanova
9. Texas
10. Texas Tech
11. Oklahoma
12. West Virginia
13. Virginia
14. Iowa
15. Florida State
16. Virginia Tech
17. Southern Cal
18. Creighton
19. Missouri
20. Tennessee
21. Wisconsin
22. Belmont
23. Drake
24. Loyola (Ill.)
25. San Diego State