Gamecocks skin Gators to begin SEC play

COLUMBIA — Talent took over, as it often does, but is there still something just not there?
Or is it a case of fifth-ranked South Carolina playing just its fourth game this month, and second in two weeks?
The Gamecocks (6-1, 1-0 SEC) rolled Florida 75-59 on Thursday as preseason All-American Aliyah Boston returned to form, posting a double-double in just the first half. She scored a career-high 28 points, including all of the Gamecocks’ three 3-pointers, Zia Cooke had 26 and the Gators (7-2, 0-1) realized like many do that they simply don’t have the sterling talent and depth of this USC roster.
But in a game where USC raised a “No. 1” banner befitting its final finish in the polls last year beforehand, and this season supposed to be the completion of what could have (should have?) been were it not for the pandemic, is this team like the last team?
“Probably a little bit of (struggles and a sporadic schedule), and a little bit of just adjusting to playing in a dead gym. I think our kids are one that like to feed off the energy of the crowd and when it’s, what, 17 percent capacity, it’s really hard,” coach Dawn Staley said. “But it’s a different team.”
The Gamecocks won, comfortably so, and showcased their galaxy of stars as they did in 26 straight wins to end last season. Yet they didn’t cut up the opponent the way they had, dominate the way they did.
Then again, at this point they were supposed to have played 12 or 13 games instead of six, and more often than two games in 14 days. So perhaps it was rust, and the rest of the 15-game SEC schedule, featuring two and sometimes three games in seven days (like USC has next week) offers a chance to smooth out any remaining wrinkles.
USC feasted on 21 Florida turnovers but also lost 15 balls. The Gamecocks continue to make more layups than they miss, but the gap between the two isn’t wide. Last year’s team was lethal defensively, and could score from any spot or any player on the floor.
This year’s team, thus far, has a problem with on-the-ball defense and its scoring is mostly tied to Boston and Cooke. A 22-point lead dwindled to 10 with 10 minutes to play and while USC never let it get below that and never trailed in the game, it was a question of if this team can finish the routs it begins.
“We’re still in the process of understanding each other, learning how to play, and to find some grit. We need some grit,” Staley said. “Grit is missing on this team, especially on the defensive side of the ball.”
Cooke said two weeks ago that when this team clicks, it’s going to be scary.
Is that going to happen?
“It’s coming. I honestly do not believe we’re there yet,” Cooke said. “But you’ll see it.”
Banner raised
The Gamecocks placed banners for their 2019-20 SEC regular-season and tournament championships in the rafters of Colonial Life Arena, and unveiled another. It read “Final National Ranking, Unanimous” around a large “#1.”
USC’s thinking was always going to be that it didn’t want to claim a national championship it didn’t actually win, so it hung a banner recognizing a fact that was undisputed. The Gamecocks finished last year ranked first in the Associated Press and USA Today/Coaches’ Top 25 polls.