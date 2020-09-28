Gamecocks shuffling lineup ahead of game at No. 3 Florida

COLUMBIA — It was a lineup based on experience and 40 days of preseason camp for South Carolina. After all that time practicing only against each other, of course there would be some players exposed when Tennessee came to town.

The good news is the Gamecocks don’t have to undertake a massive overhaul of their depth chart before playing No. 3 Florida on Saturday.

The bad news is that due to injury and simply not playing as well as they should have, USC (0-1) will reshuffle a few key spots this week.

“We let an opportunity go Saturday night,” USC coach Will Muschamp said.

The Gamecocks’ offense struggled to move the ball in the first half after opening the game with an impressive touchdown drive, and Muschamp attributed it to two factors: The line didn’t protect nearly as well as it has to in order to win and the downfield blocking was sub-par.

“The tight end-blocking position was a concern,” he said. "We got whipped there.”

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo utilizes several tight ends and it seems doubtful that one starter, Nick Muse, will lose his spot considering his prowess at catching the football. Yet he still needs to be better at blocking, something that also applies to Keveon Mullins, KeShawn Toney and Will Register.

Those failures cost USC in the first half and made Bobo stretch the field more in the second. But protection for quarterback Collin Hill was still a concern.

USC thought it had its new left tackle in junior college transfer Jazston Turnetine, but an inconsistent camp had the Gamecocks scrambling. They pushed right tackle Dylan Wonnum to left and started Jakai Moore at right, while rotating in Jaylen Nichols and Vershon Lee.

Wonnum whiffed on two crucial blocks, and two of the four sacks Hill took were because of the right side. Muschamp announced competition is still open.

“That will be a week-to-week thing,” he said. “Jaylen Nichols is in that conversation, moving Dylan back to right, Jazston at left tackle.”

The Gamecocks had hoped to identify a second reliable receiver behind Shi Smith, but that didn't happen Saturday.

Xavier Legette caught four passes but also was flagged for a false start on USC's crucial final drive. On the Gamecocks' final possession, Muschamp chose to kick a field goal while trailing by seven points with 3:16 to play. Dakereon Joyner ran routes but was never targeted. Rico Powers and Luke Doty, two freshmen who shined in camp, are as anonymous in terms of stats as they were before the game.

“(Doty will) get his opportunities this week,” Muschamp said. “We need better outside at that position. We didn’t get enough. The guys that played didn’t play fast enough, didn’t do anything to affect the game.”

USC's defense played well, but Tennessee’s up-tempo led to problems in the second half.

“Plays just came to us,” Buck J.J. Enagbare said. “Then in the second half, things got a little more stickier.”

A key injury could loom. Cornerback Israel Mukuamu strained his groin and is day-to-day. If he can’t play, USC will look to Cam Smith (who was beat on the Vols’ game-winning touchdown pass), John Dixon or Jaylin Dickerson.

USC expected a better showing from freshman punter Kai Kroeger, who averaged 35.2 yards on six punts.

“Kai is better than that,” Muschamp said. “He’s got more talent and ability than that.”

There were expected to be some struggles in the first game. It’s the effect of only having five spring practices and extremely limited practice and meeting time.

USC overcame some of them during the loss. The Gamecocks hope to have the full renovation completed by Saturday when they play at Florida.

Kickoff time set for Vanderbilt

The Gamecocks will kick off at noon on Oct. 10 at Vanderbilt. SEC Network will broadcast the game.