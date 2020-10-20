Gamecocks' Shi Smith is talented, and doesn't mind telling his opponents

COLUMBIA — The acrobatic catches were as common as the sight of him going face mask-to-face mask with a defender. South Carolina’s Shi Smith showed every bit of his ferocious talent, and temper, during the Gamecocks' 30-22 win over Auburn on Saturday.

Smith’s receptions were dazzling. The near-constant jawing, the refusal to back down from trash-mouth engagement? Well, he wasn’t penalized. And the Gamecocks won, so …

No harm done?

“I want a guy that’s a competitive, composed football player,” USC coach Will Muschamp said, emphasizing “composed” with a pause before and after. “He and I have this conversation a lot. When you’re really composed, man, you’re hard to deal with because you still have your competitive edge and you still have your competitive nature.”

Muschamp made it clear he wasn’t angry with Smith. He would love to have more Shi Smiths on his roster.

But it is difficult to find the balance between a game-breaker and a game-changer, a star receiver third in the SEC and 10th in the country in receptions (34 catches, 347 yards, 3 touchdowns) and a surly headache whose unnecessary actions could swing momentum. The Gamecocks can’t afford to have their best (and just about only) receiver hurt their chances of winning.

“I got to keep my composure a little bit more. I’ve been working on it,” Smith admitted. “It definitely takes you out your game. With the couple drops I had, they was in my head.”

Perhaps the mammoth chip on Smith’s shoulder is a natural part of a player generously listed at 5-10, 190 pounds, a longshot for the NFL no matter his college production. Maybe it’s that he comes from Union County, a former textile giant still struggling to find an identity after the mills closed.

Union’s always had championship-level football but natives have always felt slighted due to geography. The county is bordered on the northwest side by Spartanburg County, home to powerhouse high school programs such as Byrnes, Dorman and Spartanburg. To the north is Cherokee County, where 17-time state champ Gaffney resides. To the northeast is York County and Rock Hill, known as “Football City USA” because of its tremendous NFL lineage.

Union always comes up in the topic of South Carolina’s great football history, but it’s never first on the list. The kids that came through that program have always felt they had to do a little more to get noticed.

“It’s hard for me to sit back and say that ain’t right,” quipped Steve Taneyhill, Smith’s former coach at Union County and a USC quarterback as gifted at needling his opponent as he was at beating them. “As long as it never goes past that point where it hurts the team where you get benched or you get a penalty, it’s fine. He’s not jumping up and talking junk after a 2-yard slant. We’ve seen some special plays from him.”

Taneyhill remembers Smith as a youngster who lived up to his name when he first arrived at football camp.

“He is a quiet guy off the field. I think he goes in that phone booth on gameday and he comes out with that No. 13 on,” Taneyhill said. “You got to play and fight for respect. He’s definitely an I’m-a-show-em kid.”

His game is respected. Another former USC player as renowned for his athletic gifts as his demonstrativeness, Syvelle Newton, Tweeted that Smith was the best No. 13 in USC history. Newton wore No. 13.

His aggression and toughness are lauded. “I saw that (Auburn) TD catch as a ninth-grader against Spartanburg. He made a catch like that in one of his first games,” Taneyhill said. “And it’s also that helmet-to-helmet shot he took and dropped the ball and ran back in there like it was nothing.”

Winning cures all and since the Gamecocks beat Auburn, Smith’s extracurricular activities were a minor point. Yet check Twitter after losses to Tennessee and Florida a few weeks ago and it’s the opposite.

It brings to mind another former Gamecock. D.J. Swearinger was as famous for bullying opponents as he was at making plays. And while he had his share of foolish penalties, they rarely came back to hurt the team.

The play he’s most remembered for, when he smashed Clemson’s Andre Ellington with a shoulder knockdown that belonged in a UFC bout, came with a 15-yard taunting penalty. Swearinger leaned down to woof at Ellington afterward.

It was tremendously stupid. The Gamecocks were trying to sustain a three-point lead and that flag put Clemson at midfield.

But USC intercepted Tajh Boyd three plays later and won the game, so it didn’t matter. Just like Smith’s gum-flapping against Auburn.

“That’s just how I play. I come with a little fire with me,” Smith said. “I’m pretty sure the coaches there on the other side are telling them to do it just to get in my head.”

Muschamp won’t encourage it and doesn’t necessarily approve it. It’s part of the package.

He’ll get the magnificent performances on Saturdays and if a defensive back gets in Smith’s face, Smith won’t back down. And if Smith has to remind the players he topped on Instagram, as he did Saturday with a picture of his TD and a chiding caption, it’s part of it.

“No question Shi is a tough guy and he shows it and he does talk,” Taneyhill said. “You get that with all kids that are the best.”

The best come with an edge. It’s bared from time to time.