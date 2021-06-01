Gamecocks' Sherrod Greene recovered from hip injury, ready to anchor USC linebackers

COLUMBIA — The relief was short-lived.

South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White is installing a 4-2-5 base in his first year with the Gamecocks, which channels some of USC’s historically great teams and takes a lot of pressure off the group in the middle. With only two linebackers, it’s one less worry after a three-linebacker set the past two seasons didn’t feature much of anything productive.

But who will be the two? This was the status of USC linebackers during the spring:

New.

Hurt.

Edge rusher, not a linebacker.

Hurt.

Hurt.

Hurt.

Damani Staley is the one man on the list who’s managed to stay on the field the majority of his career. He’ll need help.

Sherrod Greene, who was on the “hurt” list in 2020, told Staley and White not to worry.

He’s back.

“It feels good, man. I’m happy,” Greene said. “I’m so excited for this season and all the new coaches got going on in here.”

After starting 24 of 35 games at USC since 2017, Greene entered 2020 aiming to make up for what he viewed as a lackluster 2019. He started nine games, but only after he was coming off the bench in the first three. His 35 tackles (6.5 for loss) were nice but paled to the 73 he piled up in 2018.

Starting at the weakside spot against Tennessee last year, Greene had a tackle in the first half and lined up for a third-quarter kickoff. His goal was simple: find a target, plant his helmet in a garish orange jersey number and make the poor guy regret the day he stepped on the field against big bad No. 44, Sherrod Greene of Rocky Mount, N.C.

Greene hit the ground like he had hundreds of times, but it was like a road flare erupted under his hip pad. He walked to the sideline without assistance, slightly limping, most at Williams-Brice Stadium thinking he tweaked something and would be out no more than a snap.

“I didn’t know it was really fractured until two days later,” Greene said.

He was on the bench the rest of the season.

“It was pretty hard for me because that’s one injury that I had that really set me out for a whole year,” he said. “I’d never been through anything like that.”

The Gamecocks had multiple problems on defense last year, most stemming from injuries, so there’s no telling how much a healthy Greene could have prevented. But to have him out there, owning 131 career tackles with an interception and a fumble recovery, plus his leadership?

It couldn’t have been any worse than what it was.

He missed the spring game but participated in spring practices, working at middle linebacker and thus making sure the secondary was receiving his defensive calls. The Gamecocks were relatively healthy in the spring (many were held out of the spring game out of caution) but even White joked it was hard to put out a 4-2-5 alignment when he barely had 10 healthy players.

“Obviously, we have the veteran guy, Sherrod Greene, who’s also working at the inside linebacker spot,” White said. “We have a young guy by the name of Debo Williams. We have (Mo) Kaba, Rosendo Louis, we also have Damani Staley.

“My ultimate goal is to find five or six guys that we can trust on Saturdays.”

Greene reckons to be one of the top two, with his goal to be No. 1. He likes White’s rein-loosening style, to let his linebackers play off their instincts where he “gets to run around and hit people.”

He’ll have several opportunities game to game, and won’t play afraid. The hip hurt him last year, but he won’t play to protect it this year.

“It’s my last year, so I got to give all I got at this point,” he said. “That little setback last year just made me want to go harder.”