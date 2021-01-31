Gamecocks shed slow start to roll Alabama, improve to 9-0 SEC

COLUMBIA — Dawn Staley has said it several times. This year’s South Carolina women’s basketball team is not last year’s.
The Gamecocks aren’t as fluid. They don’t cut up opponents like that one did. They have yet to click.
But as long as they’re still winning, as they did for the 11th straight time, an 87-63 win over Alabama on Sunday to stay atop the Southeastern Conference standings, there’s no real concern.
USC (14-1, 9-0 SEC) shed a slow start and 41-40 halftime deficit to roll the Crimson Tide for the 18th straight time, and 28th straight time over SEC competition. The Gamecocks had to scrap for it, after Alabama (12-4, 5-4) sliced through their interior defense and USC had problems finishing at the rim.
Yet Zia Cooke shook off her own slow start (two fouls in the first five minutes) to score a game-high 21 points, Aliyah Boston had 13 rebounds, three blocks and six assists to offset her second straight game scoring less than 10, and diminutive point guard Destanni Henderson got six boards to go with her 14 points and seven assists.
“It was just a flow thing for me,” Cooke said. “It was working out for me, and my teammates were getting me the ball at good places and good angles for me to score.”
Eager to stop Tide senior Jasmine Walker, who riddled them for 28 points in the last meeting, the Gamecocks stuck to her and second-leading scorer Jordan Lewis but couldn’t handle the rest of Alabama’s quickness. Destiny Rice, a previously anonymous sophomore guard averaging less than three points per game, cooked USC for nine first-half points on dribble-drives and pick-and-rolls into the paint.
The Gamecocks were already into their speed showcase, spurred by Alabama choosing to play that way, but reverted to their familiar and troubling pattern of missing layups. USC had the penetration, reach and know-how to sink the shots but again pushed half of them off the rim or glass.
“We weren’t dictating from a defensive standpoint,” USC coach Dawn Staley said. “We were allowing them to set the screen, come off the screen, get the looks they wanted to get. We weren’t in a flow.”
But the defense locked down in the second half, USC took control with a 12-0 spurt in the third quarter and the Gamecocks were out of another tight spot. Four were in double figures as USC shot 51 percent from the floor and Alabama went scoreless over the final three minutes.
The Gamecocks also hit 19 of 20 free throws, helping alleviate another season-long issue. As for the team, which went from being down a point at the half to routing the Tide over the final two quarters, it continues to improve.
It’s not a finished product, but it doesn’t have to be. Yet.
“By March, we should be at the place where we need to be,” Cooke said.
“When we’re able to win and win big with (Boston, the All-American) not contributing just from not putting the ball in the hole, it says we’re making a whole lot of progress everywhere else,” Staley concurred.
Looking ahead
The Gamecocks tip off at Auburn at 7 p.m. on Thursday.