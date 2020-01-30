The University of South Carolina's slice of the SEC money pie for 2018-19 will come to almost $45 million, according to numbers announced by the league on Thursday.

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey said the league has distributed a record $651 million in revenue for 2018-19 to its 14 member schools, for an average payout of about $44.6 million per school.

The league's revenue comes from TV contracts, bowl games, the College Football Playoff, the SEC football championship, the SEC men's basketball tournament, NCAA championships and a supplemental surplus distribution, a statement from the SEC said.

"The revenue distributed through the Southeastern Conference enables our 14 member universities to provide unparalleled support to their student-athletes through superior instruction, training, equipment, academic counseling, medical care, mental health and wellness support and life-skills development," Sankey said in the statement. "It is this sustained conference-wide commitment to the student-athlete experience that makes this conference sound and its impact so meaningful."

The SEC's total of $651 million in revenue includes $624.2 million distributed by the league office, and $26.8 million retained by schools that participated in bowl games in 2018-19 to offset travel and other expenses.

Total revenue increased by almost four percent from 2017-18, when the league earned $627.1 million and distributed an average of $43.1 million to member schools.

By comparison, the Big Ten reportedly distributed an average of more than $50 million to each of its 14 member schools in 2017-18. The ACC totaled $464.7 million for an average distribution of $29.5 million to 14 full-time members in 2017-18.

According to USA Today's figures for 2018, South Carolina's athletic department totaled more than $140 million in revenue, ranking 17th in the NCAA. Clemson came in at 27th with total revenue of about $120.5 million.