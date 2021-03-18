COLUMBIA — The first three months have been all talk. Shane Beamer has preached promise, hope and enthusiasm for South Carolina football since he was hired.

There will be a lot more talk until September, when the season begins. But beginning March 20, there’s actually something tangible to see about what the Gamecocks will look like in 2021.

“Super fired up to be starting spring practice,” Beamer said. “We’re a different-looking football team than what we were when I was hired in December. We’re farther ahead of the game than we would be in normal years.”

The Gamecocks’ new coach will preside over a spring session covering 14 practices, including the Garnet & Black Spring Game on April 24. There are several new faces and several departures from the last time USC took the field, but after a two-win season and a mere six wins over the past two seasons, how could there not be renewed hope?

From a straight roster standpoint, it’s like last year: There isn’t a lot known. Kevin Harris’ emergence as a star running back last season certainly puts him in the spotlight entering the spring, and returning sack leader J.J. Enagbare is expected to anchor the defense.

The rest? There are questions at quarterback, receiver, linebacker and defensive back. And at this point, despite Beamer performing wonders with the transfer portal for his signing class, sparse depth.

“Ideally, we’d love to stay healthy throughout this spring. I think the biggest thing is from an overall standpoint, learning the mentality and the temperament and the physicality we want to play with every single time we take the field,” he said. “We’ve got to develop depth.”

The NCAA’s relaxed rules during the pandemic has allowed some very brief on-field drills (without pads) and position meetings, but this will be the first time the Gamecocks meet as a team on the field. That was partially by design.

Beamer had to hire an entire new staff, including strength coach Luke Day. He pushed spring ball back so Day could get his staff in and begin workouts with the team.

“Love what our guys have been able to do in the weight room,” Beamer said. “We needed that, and I’m so thankful that we did.”

The camaraderie and joy has been solid but that’s only part of it. Beamer will find out beginning March 20 what he needs in the way of players.

“There’s great people in this program, got a really good group of guys on this football team, guys that were already here and guys we’ve added since I was hired in December,” he said. “We’ve got a strong, strong work ethic here and a strong, strong desire to be successful.”