Gamecocks' Shane Beamer scouting transfer portal, unsigned recruits

COLUMBIA — They can’t have the fancy recruiting weekends with lavish food and giant outdoor screens for video games. They can’t go to high schools and watch players practice while talking with their coaches.

College recruiting during COVID-19 has been a major adjustment, even more so when taking over a program. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, on the job a full month on Tuesday, is discovering the delicate balance between needing players to fill the Gamecocks’ gutted roster, while also trying to do his due diligence.

“We’re going to make sure any person we bring into the program, we do a thorough evaluation of everything before we bring them in. Got to make sure they fit in our culture and fit in our locker room,” Beamer said. “Jumping on Zoom calls, doing virtual visits, got to make sure they’re great people first. You can still exhaust every avenue and find out about these guys.”

Beamer needs bodies. Nearly the entire secondary has left for the NFL or plans to transfer. USC’s best receiver, offensive lineman and linebacker also are going pro. Quarterback Ryan Hilinski and running back Deshaun Fenwick are also in the transfer portal.

There is some help. Starting defensive tackle Jabari Ellis and tight end Nick Muse, USC’s leading receiver behind the departed Shi Smith, have each said they’re coming back. Eight players who committed under Will Muschamp stuck with their pledges and six enrolled at USC on Monday. Beamer has added two preferred walk-ons, junior college defensive back Isaiah Norris and scored his first addition from the transfer portal in receiver Ahmarean Brown from Georgia Tech.

The Gamecocks need much, much more.

“There’s a lot of roster management that has to take place going forward in the next couple of years. I understand that,” Beamer said. “It will all work itself out. We’re focused on the short term for sure.”

Beamer was able to meet the six players who enrolled face-to-face for the first time on Monday, then returned to work scouting players who could possibly fill the rest of the team’s open spots. One verbal commitment, Marion defensive lineman T.J. Sanders, remains unsigned and there are some other high school prospects Beamer is eyeing.

Other than that, the transfer portal may be the best bet. It’s swollen at present and will only get bigger as players take advantage of the free year of eligibility that 2020 brought.

Beamer wants to check everybody out to the fullest extent, but he may have to take a few flyers. He is already familiar with many of the names in the portal, and the rule says as soon as their name appears, they’re able to be contacted.

“For a lot of these guys, I recruited them out of high school,” Beamer said. “We’re not just looking at names, saying, ‘Let’s go get him, him, him and him.’”

There are many choices to make and Beamer will have his pick of prospects. He has several open scholarships to offer, and a genuine message.

“Do you want to play right away?”

It isn’t coach-speak or recruiting promises. It’s a matter of waving a very pockmarked depth chart and pointing to where every prospect can place his name.