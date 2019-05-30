COLUMBIA — One afternoon kick has turned into three.
A day after announcing that its third football game of the season will start at 3:30 p.m., South Carolina confirmed that its first two games are daytime kicks as well. USC will start the 2019 season with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Aug. 31 against North Carolina in Charlotte, and then host Charleston Southern at noon on Sept. 7.
ESPN will carry the USC-UNC game from Bank of America Stadium. The SEC Network will cover the USC-CSU game, the first meeting between the two schools.
The Gamecocks host Alabama at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. That game is on CBS.
Once the season begins, all other game times will be announced two weeks in advance.