COLUMBIA — One afternoon kick has turned into three. 

A day after announcing that its third football game of the season will start at 3:30 p.m., South Carolina confirmed that its first two games are daytime kicks as well. USC will start the 2019 season with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Aug. 31 against North Carolina in Charlotte, and then host Charleston Southern at noon on Sept. 7. 

ESPN will carry the USC-UNC game from Bank of America Stadium. The SEC Network will cover the USC-CSU game, the first meeting between the two schools.

The Gamecocks host Alabama at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. That game is on CBS.

Once the season begins, all other game times will be announced two weeks in advance. 

