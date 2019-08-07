USC's Jamarcus King (copy)

COLUMBIA — South Carolina fans can finalize their wedding dates.

The Gamecocks released their 2020 football schedule Wednesday, filling the one unknown game and finalizing the trip many fans will want to take. USC picks up LSU on the SEC’s rotating schedule next season, and the Gamecocks will play Nov. 14 in Baton Rouge.

That game is part of a daunting November for USC next season. The Gamecocks begin the month with a home game against Georgia, then travel to LSU before hosting Wofford. The regular season ends, as always, with the rivalry match against Clemson, which returns to the Upstate next year.

Wofford filled the remaining spot on the schedule, with the Gamecocks also set to host the Terriers in 2022.

USC hosts Coastal Carolina and East Carolina to start the 2020 season, and finishes a three-game September homestand with Missouri, its first SEC game of the season. Georgia, usually an early season matchup, switched to November while the usual November matchup with Florida will take place Oct. 3.

The Gamecocks’ bye week is Oct. 17, splitting the season into two six-week halves.

2020 GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 5 COASTAL CAROLINA

Sept. 12 EAST CAROLINA

Sept. 19 MISSOURI*

Sept. 26 at Kentucky*

Oct. 3 at Florida*

Oct. 10 TENNESSEE*

Oct. 24 TEXAS A&M*

Oct. 31 at Vanderbilt*

Nov. 7 GEORGIA*

Nov. 14 at LSU*

Nov. 21 WOFFORD

Nov. 28 at Clemson

Home games in CAPS

* SEC game

