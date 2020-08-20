Gamecocks set COVID-affected attendance number at Williams-Brice Stadium

COLUMBIA — Game’s on, but forget your tent, tailgating supplies … and maybe your ticket altogether.
South Carolina will allow approximately 20,000 fans into Williams-Brice Stadium for football games this fall, the school announced on Thursday. That’s around 25 percent of the arena’s capacity.
But there are a few catches. USC can’t say at present who the lucky 20,000 fans are, including students. Everyone who attends will have to abide by the SEC’s coronavirus guidelines, including wearing a mask at all times and social distancing.
Tailgating will also be discouraged and tents are prohibited, USC said, although the school only controls parking lots at the S.C. State Fairgrounds and Gamecock Park bordering Bluff Road. Private lots surrounding the stadium and Rosewood Ave. areas are not in USC’s jurisdiction.
Governor Henry McMaster decreed that no arenas could hold more than 250 fans for an event but USC’s waiver to bypass the order was accepted. "We are extremely grateful for the hard work of Governor McMaster, the South Carolina Department of Commerce and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for their confidence in this plan," athletics director Ray Tanner said in a statement.
USC will also have reduced seating for men’s and women’s soccer (675 seats) and volleyball (200). The first football game is hosting Tennessee on Sept. 26.