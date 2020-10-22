Gamecocks' secondary shows improvement just in time for pass-happy LSU

COLUMBIA — Is everything fixed?

That's hard to say, but South Carolina’s secondary is definitely improved.

Riddled by Tennessee and Florida in two losses to open the season, with poor coverage and infrequent but highly visible busts in tackling, the Gamecocks’ defensive backs were again under fire. It’s been a constant refrain from coach Will Muschamp since he took over, especially at the safety spot: “We need to be better there.”

But following a win over Vanderbilt in which the Gamecocks allowed less than 200 passing yards, and a victory over Auburn that featured 272 yards but three interceptions, the defensive backs seem to have it together.

“We got to continue to improve,” Muschamp said, citing the team’s elevated communication and coverage. “This group’s throwing for 400 a game. Throwing the ball at a high level to some really good players.”

He was referring to LSU, the Gamecocks' opponent Saturday. LSU features an air-it-out offense that didn’t disappear simply because Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 draft pick Joe Burrow left to quarterback the Cincinnati Bengals. His replacement, Myles Brennan, is coming off a 430-yard, four-touchdown performance against Missouri.

Yet LSU lost that game, and may have lost Brennan. He tore an abdominal muscle during the game and is questionable to play this week, which would leave coach Ed Orgeron to choose between two true freshmen, T.J. Finley and Max Johnson.

For a USC team that added to the long fall from grace of Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, last season’s SEC Freshman of the Year, opportunity beckons. It’s true that Finley, Johnson (or Brennan) will still have wideout Terrace Marshall, who’s averaging 141.3 receiving yards per game this year and has scored seven touchdowns.

But the Gamecocks will be covering him with cornerback Jaycee Horn, coming off a National Defensive Player of the Week performance against Auburn, and a host of others who are suddenly feeling very good about their abilities.

“We got Jaylin Dickerson and R.J. (Roderick), and Jammie (Robinson) and Shilo Sanders, all at the safety position. And then Israel (Mukuamu) at corner, Jaycee at corner, John (Dixon) at corner,” Muschamp said. “Hoping to get Cam (Smith) back.”

That’s where some doubt creeps in. The Gamecocks are a bit banged up in the secondary and have scarce experienced options to play backup.

Mukuamu hasn’t played the last six quarters due to a lingering groin strain. Smith was cleated on the heel in practice before the Auburn game and while he’s out of the hospital (he had to get stitches), Wednesday was his first day back at practice and he did not fully participate.

"I would say Cam is probably doubtful for this weekend," Muschamp said, while also leaving open the possibility Smith could practice Thursday and walk-through Friday.

Roderick twice left the Auburn game after shakeups but should be OK. And the Gamecocks had to rely on Horn and Dixon to play all 83 snaps against Auburn.

The positive? Horn turned in a game that became NFL draft stock. Sanders led the team with 10 tackles. Dixon didn’t slow down despite the high number of snaps and rewarded his coach’s confidence.

“Adrenaline. You’re out there trying to get a win. You’re out there battling, competing every snap,” Dixon said. “It’s what we play football for.”

The Gamecocks are 2-2 heading into Saturday's game against LSU, which is 1-2 and a slight favorite. But the Tigers are also a shell of the unbeaten national championship squad that ranked among the best in the sport’s history last year. As with many SEC series, USC has rarely beaten LSU.

But before last weekend as an SEC member, it had never beaten Auburn.