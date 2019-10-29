COLUMBIA — You can't win if you can't score.

That’s the most glaring aspect of South Carolina’s 3-5 record. The Gamecocks have been in position to win most of their games, but they've let many slip away because their offense has failed to show up in the second half.

USC has been outscored, 124-86, in the second half this season, which looks even worse when you consider that 28 of those second-half points came against FCS opponent Charleston Southern. In the past three games, including its victory over Georgia, USC has scored a total of just 17 points over six second-half quarters.

“Yeah, it’s a concerning issue. We got to finish better in those situations,” USC coach Will Muschamp said. “We’re continuing to look at it. I’m focused on the last two ballgames that obviously the momentum of the game was changed in the second half.”

The Gamecocks were tied at halftime with Florida. They lost by 11.

They led Tennessee at halftime. They lost by 20.

They didn’t score the entire second half against Georgia but neither did the Bulldogs, and Parker White’s field goal in the second overtime decided the outcome. In that game, quarterback Ryan Hilinski was hurt and ceded to backup Dakereon Joyner, who played valiantly but is still not fully recovered from a hamstring injury.

Hilinski has been healthy the past two games after Georgia, perhaps not 100 percent but medically cleared and wanting to play. It’s not all on him, but once the Gamecocks take the field for the second half, their offense vanishes.

“The other team, our opponents, are just making more plays than us in the second half,” receiver Bryan Edwards said. “That’s what it boils down to.”

The Gamecocks have used a fast-paced offense for two years, and the style hasn’t changed. But it’s been to the detriment of the team more than helping it.

A quick touchdown is terrific, but it puts your defense right back on the field. The Gamecocks had two second-half possessions of under one minute on Saturday.

USC was playing much better defensively but it couldn’t get a handle on Tennessee’s passing game. Players were futilely chasing receivers all game, and they got little time to rest because the offense couldn't stay on the field.

Once the Gamecocks were down two scores, they had to keep throwing the ball. USC didn’t gain a first down on its first three drives of the second half, got two on the fourth (but turned the ball over on downs) and had a punt blocked on the fifth, which was recovered for a touchdown.

Down 20, the Gamecocks moved the ball on their final two drives but it did no good. They couldn’t get closer than Tennessee’s 45-yard line.

“I think once it starts getting down to the wire like that, we just need to work on the details of our jobs and sticking together and understanding we need to get off the field,” linebacker T.J. Brunson said.

There isn’t an easy solution. There has been no thought of a QB switch due to Joyner’s injury and because neither he nor third-stringer Jay Urich are strong passers. If Hilinski’s problems are due to protection, well, there’s no help coming there either as right tackle Dylan Wonnum won’t be back this week (backup Jaylen Nichols started well but has struggled lately).

Muschamp had no ready answer because there may not be one. Some of the plays just have to hit, and hit after halftime.

“Six of the nine third downs in the second half are third and 7-plus. So we’re not ahead of the sticks,” he said. “We’re really hurting ourselves as far as those things and it’s hard to convert some of those.”

Updated injuries

Running back Rico Dowdle (knee) is out this week. He could return next week.

Right tackle Dylan Wonnum (ankle) and running back A.J. Turner (hamstring) remain out.

Guard Sadarius Hutcherson (knee) and linebacker Ernest Jones (elbow) will play.

Appalachian State at night

The Gamecocks game against No. 20 Appalachian State on Nov. 9 at Williams-Brice Stadium will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN2.