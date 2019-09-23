COLUMBIA — Ryan Hilinski's elbow appears to be fine.

Whether or not South Carolina's offense will get better this week before a must-win game against Kentucky on Saturday remains to be seen.

“Ryan feels very strong that his elbow’s fine, we’ve asked him multiple times about that,” USC coach Will Muschamp said of his quarterback. “(He was) maybe a little off, and they (Missouri) played well. We didn’t create a lot of separation at the top of some routes, we didn’t protect as well as we needed to protect, so I think it was a combination of a lot of things.”

The biggest wonder coming out of Saturday’s 34-14 loss at Missouri was what was wrong with Hilinski, the true freshman who threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns against Alabama a week earlier.

On Saturday, he struggled mightily against Missouri, completing 13 of 30 passes for 166 yards with one touchdown. He also threw an interception in the end zone that was returned 100 yards for a touchdown, and fumbled the ball into the end zone for another Missouri touchdown.

There were whispers that Hilinski missed a day of practice last week with a sore elbow. Speculation and rumors increased after his performance Saturday.

The facts:

• Hilinski had an MRI last Wednesday and there is no structural damage.

• He practiced Sunday night and “moved around well,” albeit with a sore chest and ankle after Missouri’s defense teed off on him.

• He threw 57 times against Alabama as a true freshman, which would naturally cause soreness or some light tendonitis, as announcer (and former quarterback) Todd Ellis said in his pregame report.

• People close to Hilinski are comfortable with how Muschamp and the medical staff have handled it.

All that said, Hilinski was clearly not himself on Saturday. As Muschamp said, a little elbow soreness, Missouri’s defense and USC’s receivers not getting open all played into it.

But what happens if he’s sore this weekend, Kentucky’s defense is channeling Missouri and USC’s receivers still can’t get open?

These are the questions that, if not answered satisfactorily Saturday, make the other question much more real.

That’s the one on whether or not Muschamp will be coaching at USC next year.

It should have been clear early in the game that the passing game wasn’t working, and the Gamecocks needed to run. Muschamp said the game plan was to commit to the run, and while they often ran on first down in the first half, they abandoned it after that.

That was all Missouri’s defense needed. Since the Tigers were stacking the line anyway, they began running at Hilinski and counting on his inexperience to show.

“I think we rattled him early,” linebacker Nick Bolton told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “We got in his face early. We made him think. We kept him from knowing what we were going to do pre-snap.”

Muschamp said that USC needs to stick to the run more, to “call it and haul it,” and he also said that there may be more of a presence for Dakereon Joyner at quarterback. Joyner, the former Fort Dorchester High star, handled the Gamecocks’ 13-play final drive when Hilinski was knocked down for the final time.

That doesn’t come with an entirely new playbook to fit the mobile Joyner, but does come with some tweaks. The surprise element Joyner can bring isn’t being used enough, or effectively.

“I thought he did some nice things, kept some plays alive for us,” Muschamp said. “Obviously, we’ve altered some things that Ryan felt more comfortable than Jake (Bentley), and we’ll alter some things where Dakereon feels more comfortable than Ryan or Jake.”

Hilinski's elbow is fine and he will start Saturday. Joyner will be available to play whatever role he is assigned.

And USC's offense needs to get better in a hurry.