COLUMBIA — Dawn Staley mentioned that she believed Aliyah Boston, the only finalist for the Naismith National Player of the Year award and National Defensive Player of the Year award, deserved to win both.
There are still a few days left to vote, but Boston certainly isn’t hurting her candidacies.
Mimicking her performance in an NCAA Tournament-opening rout of Mercer, Boston stared down Oregon State with 19 points and seven rebounds in a 59-42 Round of 32 win on March 23. The sophomore, sometimes dwarfed by the Beavers’ monstrous height, made them look knee-high by twisting them into Windsor knots.
Boston popped Mercer for 20 points and 18 rebounds, and while she wasn’t a major stalwart on the boards against OSU, she didn’t have to be. Her shots went in, therefore leaving no room for second chances.
The Gamecocks (24-4) advanced to their seventh straight Sweet 16 under coach Dawn Staley and eighth in nine tournaments. They will play fifth-seeded Georgia Tech on March 27.
Boston paced the early going while the rest of the Gamecocks shook off their cold shooting, and when the Beavers embarked on a 1-of-10 stretch from the field in the second quarter, USC spied its lane. The Gamecocks posted a 20-2 run spanning halftime to effectively salt the game.
“I thought our defense was established and the way we wanted to play the entire game,” Staley said. “We went out and just played gritty. It was a trickle-down effect.”
USC held the country’s top team in 3-point percentage to 3 of 19 from long range. Boston got the ball early against Beavers center Taylor Jones, their second-leading scorer and top rebounder, and the whistle paid off in two fouls on Jones in the first 5:11.
“That was definitely something that we talked about, getting her into foul trouble,” Boston said. “Actually getting their bigs in foul trouble so we didn’t have to worry about them the whole game.”
“They had to go to their bench a lot sooner than they more than likely wanted to. (Jones) played 18 minutes, and she was 60 percent from the floor,” Staley said. “Imagine if she played her normal 28, 30, 32 minutes. We would have been in trouble because she could have erased the lead that we had just from her production.”
Without Jones, Oregon State (12-8) got a boost from backup Jelena Mitrovic, but the Beavers’ game plan was already shattered with Jones out. The Gamecocks paid no mind to OSU’s height as they ran right past it, and as Boston established a beachhead, guards Destanni Henderson and Zia Cooke took over.
Those two combined for 22 points. The Gamecocks’ defense held Oregon State to 30 points below its season average.
“We had the bench turnt, I’ll tell you that. We were going crazy,” Boston said. “They were talking on defense, getting steals, executing how we want to play.”