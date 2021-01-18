You are the owner of this article.
Gamecocks rise, Tigers tumble in latest AP basketball polls

  • Updated
Aliyah Boston

South Carolina rose in the AP women's Top 25 after No. 1 Stanford lost last week. AP/Mark Zaleski

 Mark Zaleski

COLUMBIA — South Carolina rose in the AP women's Top 25 released on Monday after top-ranked Stanford lost to Colorado and the Gamecocks beat Vanderbilt. 

USC went up one spot to No. 4.

The Gamecocks host No. 15 Arkansas Monday night and No. 22 Georgia on Thursday. They are at LSU on Sunday. 

AP Women's Top 25

1.         Louisville             710       20  29     12-0    2

2.         N.C. State    680       5   29     10-0    3

3.         Connecticut            659       1   29     7-0      4

4.         South Carolina         650       2   29     9-1      5

5.         Stanford               632       1   29     11-1    1

6.         UCLA                   545       0   29     8-2      8

7.         Maryland               533       0   29     11-1    9

8.         Texas A&M              515       0   29     13-1    7

9.         Baylor                 499       0   29     8-2      6

10.        Arizona                474       0   29     10-2    11

11.        Michigan               443       0   29     10-0    13

12.        Kentucky               420       0   29     10-3    12

13.        Oregon                 378       0   29     9-3      10

14.        USF          310       0   29     10-1    16

15.        Arkansas               266       0   28     11-4    17

16.        Indiana                226       0   28     8-3      18

17.        Ohio State             218       0   26     7-1      15

18.        DePaul                 217       0   27     8-3      19

19.        Mississippi State       198       0   26     8-4      14

20.        Gonzaga                162       0   25     12-2    20

21.        Northwestern           115       0   22     7-2      22

22.        Georgia                113       0   23     12-1    27

23.        Syracuse               111       0   21     6-1      24

24.        Iowa State             65        0   17     9-4      -

25.        Tennessee              61        0   15     9-2      23

Also receiving votes: South Dakota State 52, Texas 49, Missouri State 43, West Virginia 34, Washington State 14, Alabama 10, Nebraska 9, Rice 6, Arizona State 6, IUPUI 2

David Cloninger's AP Women's Top 25

1. Louisville

2. South Carolina

3. N.C. State

4. Connecticut

5. Stanford

6. UCLA

7. Arizona

8. Baylor

9. Maryland

10. Texas A&M

11. Oregon

12. DePaul

13. Michigan

14. Kentucky

15. Ohio State

16. Arkansas

17. USF

18. Mississippi State

19. Georgia

20. Syracuse

21. Indiana

22. Gonzaga

23. Missouri State

24. Texas

25. South Dakota State

Tigers slip after defeat

A game after reaching No. 12 in the country and having to pause for COVID issues, Clemson returned to the court last week and was swatted by Virginia.

The Tigers plummeted to No. 20 after the 85-50 loss. They have two road games this week, at Georgia Tech on Wednesday and at Florida State on Saturday. 

AP men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga                       1598         62  64     14-0    1

2. Baylor                        1538         2   64     12-0    2

3. Villanova                     1445         0   64     8-1      3

4. Iowa                         1420         0   64     12-2    5

5. Texas                         1289         0   64     11-2    4

6. Tennessee                     1242         0   64     10-1    10

7. Michigan                      1197         0   64     11-1    7

8. Houston                       1155         0   64     11-1    11

9. Kansas                        1072         0   64     10-3    6

10. Wisconsin                    939          0   64     11-3    9

11. Creighton                    833          0   64     10-3    8

12. Texas Tech                   792          0   64     11-4    15

13. Virginia                     778          0   63     9-2      18

14. West Virginia                732          0   63     9-4      13

15. Ohio State                   631          0   60     11-3    21

16. Virginia Tech                536          0   60     11-2    20

17. Minnesota                    507          0   55     11-4    23

18. Alabama                      487          0   51     11-3    26

19. Missouri                     462          0   49     8-2      17

20. Clemson                      354          0   56     9-2      12

21. Oregon                       235          0   45     9-2      22

22. Illinois                     232          0   34     9-5      14

23. Connecticut                  209          0   47     7-1      25

24. UCLA                         195          0   41     11-2    27

25. St. Louis                  172          0   46     7-1      24

Also receiving votes: Louisville 155, Colorado 148, Oklahoma State 119, Florida State 112, Southern Cal 74, Duke 43, Drake 42, LSU 20, Boise State 15, Xavier 7, Belmont 5, Michigan State 3, Winthrop 3, Toledo 2, Utah State 1, Purdue 1

David Cloninger's AP men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Iowa

5. Texas

6. Houston

7. Tennessee

8. Michigan

9. Kansas

10. West Virginia

11. Alabama

12. Wisconsin

13. Texas Tech

14. Creighton

15. Minnesota

16. Virginia Tech

17. Louisville

18. Oregon

19. Clemson

20. Missouri

21. St. Louis

22. Connecticut

23. Illinois

24. Drake

25. Winthrop

David Cloninger

