Gamecocks rise, Tigers tumble in latest AP basketball polls

COLUMBIA — South Carolina rose in the AP women's Top 25 released on Monday after top-ranked Stanford lost to Colorado and the Gamecocks beat Vanderbilt.
USC went up one spot to No. 4.
The Gamecocks host No. 15 Arkansas Monday night and No. 22 Georgia on Thursday. They are at LSU on Sunday.
AP Women's Top 25
1. Louisville 710 20 29 12-0 2
2. N.C. State 680 5 29 10-0 3
3. Connecticut 659 1 29 7-0 4
4. South Carolina 650 2 29 9-1 5
5. Stanford 632 1 29 11-1 1
6. UCLA 545 0 29 8-2 8
7. Maryland 533 0 29 11-1 9
8. Texas A&M 515 0 29 13-1 7
9. Baylor 499 0 29 8-2 6
10. Arizona 474 0 29 10-2 11
11. Michigan 443 0 29 10-0 13
12. Kentucky 420 0 29 10-3 12
13. Oregon 378 0 29 9-3 10
14. USF 310 0 29 10-1 16
15. Arkansas 266 0 28 11-4 17
16. Indiana 226 0 28 8-3 18
17. Ohio State 218 0 26 7-1 15
18. DePaul 217 0 27 8-3 19
19. Mississippi State 198 0 26 8-4 14
20. Gonzaga 162 0 25 12-2 20
21. Northwestern 115 0 22 7-2 22
22. Georgia 113 0 23 12-1 27
23. Syracuse 111 0 21 6-1 24
24. Iowa State 65 0 17 9-4 -
25. Tennessee 61 0 15 9-2 23
Also receiving votes: South Dakota State 52, Texas 49, Missouri State 43, West Virginia 34, Washington State 14, Alabama 10, Nebraska 9, Rice 6, Arizona State 6, IUPUI 2
Tigers slip after defeat
A game after reaching No. 12 in the country and having to pause for COVID issues, Clemson returned to the court last week and was swatted by Virginia.
The Tigers plummeted to No. 20 after the 85-50 loss. They have two road games this week, at Georgia Tech on Wednesday and at Florida State on Saturday.
AP men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga 1598 62 64 14-0 1
2. Baylor 1538 2 64 12-0 2
3. Villanova 1445 0 64 8-1 3
4. Iowa 1420 0 64 12-2 5
5. Texas 1289 0 64 11-2 4
6. Tennessee 1242 0 64 10-1 10
7. Michigan 1197 0 64 11-1 7
8. Houston 1155 0 64 11-1 11
9. Kansas 1072 0 64 10-3 6
10. Wisconsin 939 0 64 11-3 9
11. Creighton 833 0 64 10-3 8
12. Texas Tech 792 0 64 11-4 15
13. Virginia 778 0 63 9-2 18
14. West Virginia 732 0 63 9-4 13
15. Ohio State 631 0 60 11-3 21
16. Virginia Tech 536 0 60 11-2 20
17. Minnesota 507 0 55 11-4 23
18. Alabama 487 0 51 11-3 26
19. Missouri 462 0 49 8-2 17
20. Clemson 354 0 56 9-2 12
21. Oregon 235 0 45 9-2 22
22. Illinois 232 0 34 9-5 14
23. Connecticut 209 0 47 7-1 25
24. UCLA 195 0 41 11-2 27
25. St. Louis 172 0 46 7-1 24
Also receiving votes: Louisville 155, Colorado 148, Oklahoma State 119, Florida State 112, Southern Cal 74, Duke 43, Drake 42, LSU 20, Boise State 15, Xavier 7, Belmont 5, Michigan State 3, Winthrop 3, Toledo 2, Utah State 1, Purdue 1
