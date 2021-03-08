Gamecocks rise in women's Top 25 after SEC championship

COLUMBIA — South Carolina stumbled at the end of the regular season, but reclaimed its dominance in another SEC Tournament championship.
The Gamecocks (22-4) beat Alabama, No. 14 Tennessee and No. 16 Georgia to take their sixth crown in seven seasons and conversely moved up in the AP Women's Top 25. USC is the country's No. 5 team in the new poll.
There will be one more poll before the start of the NCAA Women's Tournament on March 21, and the Gamecocks are idle until then. Several other conference tournaments will be held this week and conclude by March 14, in time for the March 15 tournament bracket reveal.
USC is hoping its championship was enough to retain a No. 1 spot in the bracket when it's released.
AP Women's Top 25
1. Connecticut
2. Stanford
3. N.C. State
4. Texas A&M
5. South Carolina
6. Baylor
7. Louisville
8. Maryland
9. Indiana
10. UCLA
11. Arizona
12. Georgia
13. Michigan
14. Tennessee
15. Arkansas
16. Gonzaga
17. West Virginia
18. Kentucky
19. Rutgers
20. USF
21. Missouri State
22. Ohio State
23. Oregon
24. Florida Gulf Coast
25. South Dakota State
David Cloninger's AP Women's Top 25
1. Connecticut
2. N.C. State
3. Stanford
4. South Carolina
5. Louisville
6. Texas A&M
7. Baylor
8. Maryland
9. Indiana
10. UCLA
11. Arizona
12. Michigan
13. Georgia
14. West Virginia
15. USF
16. Missouri State
17. Gonzaga
18. Kentucky
19. Rutgers
20. Ohio State
21. Oregon
22. Florida Gulf Coast
23. Stephen F. Austin
24. Oklahoma State
25. Tennessee
Clemson continues to receive votes
The Clemson men's basketball team is lurking just outside of the Top 25 for a second straight week. The Tigers received 25 votes, or 29th in the poll.
The Tigers (16-6) went 1-1 last week and begin the ACC Tournament on March 10 against the Pitt/Miami winner. Clemson is considered a lock for the NCAA Tournament.
AP Men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Illinois
4. Michigan
5. Iowa
6. Alabama
7. Houston
8. Arkansas
9. Ohio State
10. West Virginia
11. Kansas
12. Oklahoma State
13. Texas
14. Villanova
15. Florida State
16. Virginia
17. Creighton
18. Loyola (Ill.)
19. San Diego State
20. Texas Tech
20. Purdue
22. Virginia Tech
23. Colorado
24. Southern Cal
25. Oklahoma
David Cloninger's AP Men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Illinois
4. Michigan
5. Alabama
6. Houston
7. Iowa
8. Texas
9. Oklahoma State
10. West Virginia
11. Ohio State
12. Kansas
13. Arkansas
14. Florida State
15. Villanova
16. Texas Tech
17. Loyola (Ill.)
18. Oklahoma
19. Virginia Tech
20. Virginia
21. San Diego State
22. Creighton
23. BYU
24. Clemson
25. Winthrop