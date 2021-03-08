You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Gamecocks rise in women's Top 25 after SEC championship

  • Updated
SEC Georgia South Carolina Basketball

The Gamecocks have gotten used to lifting a trophy in a shower of confetti, after winning the SEC Tournament six times in seven years. AP/Sean Rayford

 Sean Rayford/AP

COLUMBIA — South Carolina stumbled at the end of the regular season, but reclaimed its dominance in another SEC Tournament championship. 

The Gamecocks (22-4) beat Alabama, No. 14 Tennessee and No. 16 Georgia to take their sixth crown in seven seasons and conversely moved up in the AP Women's Top 25. USC is the country's No. 5 team in the new poll. 

There will be one more poll before the start of the NCAA Women's Tournament on March 21, and the Gamecocks are idle until then. Several other conference tournaments will be held this week and conclude by March 14, in time for the March 15 tournament bracket reveal. 

USC is hoping its championship was enough to retain a No. 1 spot in the bracket when it's released. 

AP Women's Top 25

1. Connecticut

2. Stanford

3. N.C. State

4. Texas A&M

5. South Carolina

6. Baylor

7. Louisville

8. Maryland

9. Indiana

10. UCLA

11. Arizona

12. Georgia

13. Michigan

14. Tennessee

15. Arkansas

16. Gonzaga

17. West Virginia

18. Kentucky

19. Rutgers

20. USF

21. Missouri State

22. Ohio State

23. Oregon

24. Florida Gulf Coast

25. South Dakota State

Also receiving votes: Marquette 52, Stephen F. Austin 34, Oregon State 22, Oklahoma State 15, Georgia Tech 11, Virginia Tech 10, Iowa 5, DePaul 5, UCF 2

David Cloninger's AP Women's Top 25

1. Connecticut

2. N.C. State

3. Stanford

4. South Carolina

5. Louisville

6. Texas A&M

7. Baylor

8. Maryland

9. Indiana

10. UCLA

11. Arizona

12. Michigan

13. Georgia

14. West Virginia

15. USF

16. Missouri State

17. Gonzaga

18. Kentucky

19. Rutgers

20. Ohio State

21. Oregon

22. Florida Gulf Coast

23. Stephen F. Austin

24. Oklahoma State

25. Tennessee

Clemson continues to receive votes

The Clemson men's basketball team is lurking just outside of the Top 25 for a second straight week. The Tigers received 25 votes, or 29th in the poll.

The Tigers (16-6) went 1-1 last week and begin the ACC Tournament on March 10 against the Pitt/Miami winner. Clemson is considered a lock for the NCAA Tournament. 

AP Men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Illinois

4. Michigan

5. Iowa

6. Alabama

7. Houston

8. Arkansas

9. Ohio State

10. West Virginia

11. Kansas

12. Oklahoma State

13. Texas

14. Villanova

15. Florida State

16. Virginia

17. Creighton

18. Loyola (Ill.)

19. San Diego State

20. Texas Tech

20. Purdue

22. Virginia Tech

23. Colorado

24. Southern Cal

25. Oklahoma

Also receiving votes: BYU 93, Oregon 67, Connecticut 53, Clemson 25, Wisconsin 24, Tennessee 14, Wichita State 13, St. Bonaventure 11, Winthrop 7, Virginia Commonwealth 4, LSU 2, San Diego 1, Michigan State 1, UC Santa Barbara 1

David Cloninger's AP Men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Illinois

4. Michigan

5. Alabama

6. Houston

7. Iowa

8. Texas

9. Oklahoma State

10. West Virginia

11. Ohio State

12. Kansas

13. Arkansas

14. Florida State

15. Villanova

16. Texas Tech

17. Loyola (Ill.)

18. Oklahoma

19. Virginia Tech

20. Virginia

21. San Diego State

22. Creighton

23. BYU

24. Clemson

25. Winthrop

Follow David Cloninger on Twitter @DCPandC.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News