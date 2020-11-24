Gamecocks' riddled defense discovers confidence against Missouri

COLUMBIA — Missouri was no 2019 LSU or 2020 Alabama, but it was still an SEC team with a solid offense.

There was no logical reason why South Carolina’s defense, punched full of holes with injuries and departures, should have been in that spot.

Yet there it was, exhausted but cheering on the sideline, as the Gamecocks’ offense took the field with 2:37 to go, trailing a touchdown. It didn’t work out, an interception ending the brief comeback attempt, but the only reason the offense was in that position was because the defense did something it had no business doing.

Playing without three starters in the secondary, USC limited the Tigers’ passing game to a mere 63 yards in the second half. Missouri only gained 26 more yards over the final two quarters.

And zero points.

“Our defense bowed their neck, fought and did an extremely nice job against a good group,” interim head coach Mike Bobo said. “I can’t say enough about our defense and the way they continued to battle throughout the whole game.”

The Gamecocks lost their fourth straight game, and defense has been the heavy reason why. The yardage and points allowed against LSU, Texas A&M and Ole Miss were uglier than an empty glass of buttermilk.

But in a season that’s gone from bad to worse and had a coaching change mid-stream, the Gamecocks are looking for any hint of inspiration and confidence they can find. The shattered defense finding a way to produce while missing half its starters last week was it.

“We’re proud of those guys,” said linebacker Ernest Jones, the beating heart of the entire defense and of those still available, the only player deserving of all-SEC recognition. “I told them early in the week, ‘Your career is starting now. Jaycee and Izzy are gone, so y’all got to step up.’”

In the absence of Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu, who each quit with three games left to prepare for the NFL Draft, backups Cam Smith and John Dixon started at cornerback. Jammie Robinson has been a mainstay at safety, and former walk-on Jaylan Foster took the spot vacated by R.J. Roderick, another opt-out.

The Gamecocks were so limited they moved third-string running back Quan White to safety just to have a body, then kicked off. After an initial three-and-out, Missouri’s Connor Bazelak lofted a fade to the far corner of the end zone.

Tauskie Dove hauled it in over Smith. The Tigers scored twice in the second quarter and took a 17-0 lead into halftime.

Bobo said it after the game. This was the spot where, to be honest, the Gamecocks had given up in other games.

Not this time.

“We kept swinging,” Keir Thomas said. “We came out and fought.”

Smith had intercepted Bazelak when the quarterback tried to find Dove on the same fade route in the second quarter and blanketed his man throughout the second half. Foster was second on the team with eight tackles, including two for loss.

As 13th-ranked Georgia visits Columbia Saturday night, the Gamecocks know the Bulldogs will be a severe test. Although Georgia broke in a new starting quarterback just last week, Southern Cal transfer J.T. Daniels threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns against Mississippi State.

Trying to slip sugar into that gas tank won’t be easy, but the Gamecocks are coming off a courageous second half.

In a season short on results and hope, inspiration has been discovered.