Gamecocks return to the court after a month of COVID pausing

COLUMBIA — The enthusiasm equals the trepidation.
South Carolina is scheduled to return to the court at 1 p.m. on Saturday. It will be the Gamecocks’ first game since Dec. 5 and the first home game since March. Due to two COVID shutdowns within two days of each other, USC (1-2) was forced to cancel or postpone five straight games the past month.
Coach Frank Martin’s squad has eased back into full-contact practices and expects to have close to a full roster available for Saturday’s game hosting Florida A&M. Still, there won’t be any relaxed minds until the whistle blows and two men are in the jump circle.
“They’re excited because they get on the court, but there’s a sense of doubt, like, ‘Can we finally play a game? Can we practice more than one day without getting shut down again?,’” Martin said. “Because that’s what’s happened to us since Dec. 7.”
The timeline had USC returning from a loss at Houston on Dec. 5 and upon disembarking from the plane, seeing that Houston’s program was pausing activities. The Gamecocks figured they’d better get tested, and positives were revealed.
That shut down the program for two weeks and canceled games against Wofford, George Washington and Clemson. The team recovered, was getting back into shape for a Dec. 23 home game against S.C. State, then had another positive test.
“That guy gets put aside,” Martin said. “Four days later, we test again, a second guy tests positive. Then we start the quarantine again. It never ends.”
The S.C. State game and the scheduled SEC opener at Kentucky were nixed (the Kentucky game could be made up in early March) and now the FAMU game, the final non-conference game on the schedule (at this point), has arrived. USC has resumed practices, going from 30-minute sessions in the weight room and on the court to a 90-minute practice.
Martin illustrated the difficulties of trying to keep everybody in shape through the pauses since it’s not as simple as, “You can’t work out at USC’s facilities, but go find somewhere else.” It seems reasonable that players could find a set of free weights somewhere, a hoop on an asphalt court somewhere else and maybe run a few miles.
They can’t. Once quarantine hits, the players were basically relegated to their rooms. Martin said that as an institution, USC has passed rules saying that if students are in COVID quarantine or isolation, and get caught out of their isolated area, they risk a semester suspension.
It’s why Martin reversed thinking and sent the team home for Christmas instead of keeping them close by in a safe bubble, since the bubble was already compromised. The 15 Gamecocks come from nine states and one other country (A.J. Lawson is from Canada), and despite the risk of infection at home, have returned to campus and are mostly ready to play.
Now it’s simply getting on the court and playing.
“One day at a time, that’s my new motto,” Martin said. “Any time we get to get on the court and practice and compete, try to have the best time we can and enjoy that moment, because we’ve been deprived of that the past month.”