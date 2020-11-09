Gamecocks reopen quarterback competition: 'We need a spark'

COLUMBIA — “Into the great wide open,” the late Tom Petty sang, and as uplifting and spiritual as the lyrics are, nobody at South Carolina this week is feeling enthusiastic.

The situation is appropriate, as Will Muschamp left no doubt the starting quarterback position is up for grabs before the Gamecocks travel to Ole Miss on Saturday. USC will likely have a change under center and thus an unknown quantity when it comes to Mike Bobo’s offense.

“We talked with all the quarterbacks today, and all three of those guys are going to have an opportunity to play this weekend. Whoever practices the best, the most productive person who’s going to help us win football games will have that opportunity,” Muschamp said. “We need a spark, bottom line.”

Collin Hill has started all six games for the 2-4 Gamecocks, but his last two have been abysmal. Ryan Hilinski, an 11-game starter in 2019, received his most extensive action in Texas A&M’s 48-3 rout of USC on Saturday. Freshman Luke Doty has played in four games, two more than Hilinski, but has mostly been used as a running QB on option plays, throwing incomplete on his only pass attempt.

The good news is that whoever gets the call will be playing an Ole Miss defense that is the league’s worst. The Rebels give up an average of 533 yards per game. It could be the quarterback is only asked to hand off to Kevin Harris all night.

But there are going to have to be some throws, some plays where the QB can dodge trouble, some winning plays. Muschamp said the competition will continue all week.

“That position is so critical. We need to change some things up and what we’re carrying into each game,” Muschamp said. “Those are the things where we have to find a spark somewhere.”

Hill was never supposed to be a superstar and wasn’t asked to be. His job was to not do anything to lose the game. His numbers surely aren’t sexy (a 59 percent completion rate, five touchdowns and five interceptions) but in the Gamecocks’ two wins, they didn’t have to be.

If Harris is running well and the Gamecocks can successfully work their screen passes, Hill is fine. He has been a victim of having no viable receivers outside Shi Smith and dropped passes have been killers. Muschamp wasn’t just making an excuse when he said a deep pass that bounced off Jalen Brooks’ hands against A&M could have changed the entire complexion of the game.

Yet defenses know to load the box and take Harris from the game plan, counting on Hill’s inconsistency and USC’s other receivers to not be able to turn wide-open looks into plays. They double-team Smith and Hill will naturally look to the open man, but if it gets dropped or overthrown, or more often of late, end in Hill taking too long and being mauled by a pass-rusher, it’s a bust.

Mobility favors Doty, who hasn’t been given an extended look at QB. Hilinski was never a threat to run last season. The good news is Hilinski, at least publicly, has displayed a cheerful attitude and a willingness to learn while on the bench, although it naturally stung when Hill was chosen over him.

“You want to get out there on the field and compete and play in ballgames, but that’s not the position I was given. Coaches went with Collin and I trust the coaches’ decisions,” Hilinski said. “You find yourself wanting to be out there, but I have an obligation to be ready if something ever happens or whatever the situation may be.”

Hilinski stayed ready as a backup to Jake Bentley last year, a position he knew he would probably have as Bentley was a three-year starter and it seemed logical to assume Hilinski would redshirt. That went out the window when Bentley broke his foot in the season-opener.

Hilinski played hurt (elbow and knee injuries) and tried his best with an offense that was missing three of four running backs, its two best wide receivers and its top tight end at the end of the year. He completed 58 percent of his passes for over 2,300 yards, 11 touchdowns and five picks.

He spoke of perfecting Bobo’s playbook and being prepared through the first five games and the bye week, and got to play late in the sixth game.

Doty is the X-factor, a runner who can also pass, but his passing hasn’t been seen in games against an opposing defense. That said, like all of USC’s quarterbacks, if they’re successfully completing passes against Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu every day in practice, that’s a pretty solid base.

Whoever wins the job, the Gamecocks need to see the answer on gameday. The potential will be there to put up a lot of points Saturday.

Missouri kickoff set

The Gamecocks will host Missouri at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 on SEC Network Alternate.