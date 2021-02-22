You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Gamecocks remain in women's Top 5 after 1-1 week

  • Updated
Grissett

Lele Grissett, center, started on her Senior Day and led the Gamecocks over No. 17 Kentucky. AP/Sean Rayford

 Sean Rayford

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's women's basketball team slipped a bit in Monday's Associated Press Women's Top 25, but remained in the Top 5. 

The Gamecocks fell from second to fifth after a loss at Tennessee but a win over Kentucky. USC hosts Ole Miss on Thursday before a mammoth game at No. 3 Texas A&M on Sunday which will likely decide the SEC regular-season championship and the No. 1 seed for the SEC Tournament. 

AP Women's Top 25

1. Connecticut

2. N.C. State

3. Texas A&M

4. Stanford

5. South Carolina

6. Louisville

7. Baylor

8. Maryland

9. Arizona

10. UCLA

11. Indiana

12. Michigan

13. USF

14. Oregon

15. Ohio State

16. Arkansas

17. Georgia

18. West Virginia

19. Kentucky

20. Tennessee

21. Gonzaga

22. South Dakota State

23. Missouri State

24. DePaul

25. Rutgers

Also receiving votes: Oklahoma State 16, Northwestern 11, Florida Gulf Coast 8, Stephen F. Austin 6, Virginia Tech 5, South Dakota 3, Georgia Tech 3, Marquette 1

David Cloninger's AP Women's Top 25

1. Connecticut

2. N.C. State

3. Texas A&M

4. Stanford

5. Louisville

6. South Carolina

7. Arizona

8. Baylor

9. Maryland

10. UCLA

11. Michigan

12. USF

13. Indiana

14. Ohio State

15. West Virginia

16. Georgia

17. Gonzaga

18. Oregon

19. Missouri State

20. DePaul

21. South Dakota State

22. Kentucky

23. Tennessee

24. Arkansas

25. Rutgers

Top three remain unchanged

Gonzaga, Baylor and Michigan remained 1-2-3 in the AP Men's Top 25. 

AP Men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

5. Illinois

6. Alabama

7. Oklahoma

8. Villanova

9. Iowa

10. West Virginia

11. Florida State

12. Houston

13. Creighton

14. Texas

15. Virignia

16. Virginia Tech

17. Kansas

18. Texas Tech

19. Southern Cal

20. Arkansas

21. Loyola (Ill.)

22. San Diego State

23. Wisconsin

24. Missouri

25. Tennessee

Also receiving votes: Oklahoma State 92, Belmont 80, Purdue 53, Oregon 53, LSU 32, BYU 19, Drake 19, UCLA 17, Clemson 13, North Carolina 6, Wichita State 6, Boise State 5, Toledo 4, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2, Winthrop 2, Xavier 2

David Cloninger's AP Men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Michigan

4. Illinois

5. Ohio State

6. Alabama

7. Villanova

8. Houston

9. West Virginia

10. Oklahoma

11. Texas

12. Iowa

13. Texas Tech

14. Florida State

15. Virginia Tech

16. Creighton

17. Southern Cal

18. Missouri

19. Tennessee

20. Virginia

21. Kansas

22. Belmont

23. Drake

24. Loyola (Ill.)

25. San Diego State

Follow David Cloninger on Twitter @DCPandC.

Tags

From Rock Hill, S.C., David Cloninger covers Gamecock sports. He will not rest until he owns every great film and song ever recorded.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News