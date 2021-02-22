Gamecocks remain in women's Top 5 after 1-1 week

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's women's basketball team slipped a bit in Monday's Associated Press Women's Top 25, but remained in the Top 5.
The Gamecocks fell from second to fifth after a loss at Tennessee but a win over Kentucky. USC hosts Ole Miss on Thursday before a mammoth game at No. 3 Texas A&M on Sunday which will likely decide the SEC regular-season championship and the No. 1 seed for the SEC Tournament.
AP Women's Top 25
1. Connecticut
2. N.C. State
3. Texas A&M
4. Stanford
5. South Carolina
6. Louisville
7. Baylor
8. Maryland
9. Arizona
10. UCLA
11. Indiana
12. Michigan
13. USF
14. Oregon
15. Ohio State
16. Arkansas
17. Georgia
18. West Virginia
19. Kentucky
20. Tennessee
21. Gonzaga
22. South Dakota State
23. Missouri State
24. DePaul
25. Rutgers
David Cloninger's AP Women's Top 25
1. Connecticut
2. N.C. State
3. Texas A&M
4. Stanford
5. Louisville
6. South Carolina
7. Arizona
8. Baylor
9. Maryland
10. UCLA
11. Michigan
12. USF
13. Indiana
14. Ohio State
15. West Virginia
16. Georgia
17. Gonzaga
18. Oregon
19. Missouri State
20. DePaul
21. South Dakota State
22. Kentucky
23. Tennessee
24. Arkansas
25. Rutgers
Top three remain unchanged
Gonzaga, Baylor and Michigan remained 1-2-3 in the AP Men's Top 25.
AP Men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Michigan
4. Ohio State
5. Illinois
6. Alabama
7. Oklahoma
8. Villanova
9. Iowa
10. West Virginia
11. Florida State
12. Houston
13. Creighton
14. Texas
15. Virignia
16. Virginia Tech
17. Kansas
18. Texas Tech
19. Southern Cal
20. Arkansas
21. Loyola (Ill.)
22. San Diego State
23. Wisconsin
24. Missouri
25. Tennessee
Also receiving votes: Oklahoma State 92, Belmont 80, Purdue 53, Oregon 53, LSU 32, BYU 19, Drake 19, UCLA 17, Clemson 13, North Carolina 6, Wichita State 6, Boise State 5, Toledo 4, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2, Winthrop 2, Xavier 2
David Cloninger's AP Men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Michigan
4. Illinois
5. Ohio State
6. Alabama
7. Villanova
8. Houston
9. West Virginia
10. Oklahoma
11. Texas
12. Iowa
13. Texas Tech
14. Florida State
15. Virginia Tech
16. Creighton
17. Southern Cal
18. Missouri
19. Tennessee
20. Virginia
21. Kansas
22. Belmont
23. Drake
24. Loyola (Ill.)
25. San Diego State