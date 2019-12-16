COLUMBIA — South Carolina remained No. 5 in the Associated Press women's basketball Top 25 after a rout of Purdue on Sunday.
The top 5 remained unchanged after an uneventful week. The Gamecocks (10-1) hammered Purdue Sunday in their first game back from exams and will host Duke and No. 25 South Dakota this week.
AP Women's Top 25
1. Stanford
2. Connecticut
3. Oregon
4. Oregon State
5. South Carolina
6. Louisville
7. Baylor
8. Florida State
9. N.C. State
10. UCLA
11. Texas A&M
12. Indiana
13. Maryland
14. Kentucky
15. Mississippi State
16. DePaul
17. Gonzaga
18. Arizona
19. Michigan State
20. Missouri State
21. Arkansas
22. West Virginia
23. Tennessee
24. Michigan
25. South Dakota
Others receiving votes: Miami 42, Florida Gulf Coast 37, Minnesota 20, Rutgers 7, Colorado 4, Arizona State 1, TCU 1, Ohio State 1, Kansas 1
David Cloninger's Women's Top 25
1. Stanford
2. Connecticut
3. Oregon
4. South Carolina
5. Baylor
6. Oregon State
7. Louisville
8. N.C. State
9. Maryland
10. Florida State
11. UCLA
12. Mississippi State
13. Texas A&M
14. Indiana
15. Kentucky
16. DePaul
17. West Virginia
18. Gonzaga
19. Arizona
20. Michigan
21. Michigan State
22. Miami
23. Arkansas
24. Missouri State
25. South Dakota
Kansas takes over No. 1
Kansas won the top ranking in the AP Top 25 Monday after previously No. 1 Louisville, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Maryland all lost last week. It's the first time in the poll's history that five teams have been No. 1 before the new year.
AP Top 25
1. Kansas
2. Gonzaga
3. Louisville
4. Duke
5. Ohio State
6. Kentucky
7. Maryland
8. Oregon
9. Virginia
10. Baylor
11. Memphis
12. Auburn
13. Dayton
14. Michigan
15. Michigan State
16. Arizona
17. Butler
18. Villanova
19. Florida State
20. San Diego State
21. Tennessee
22. Washington
23. Penn State
24. Texas Tech
25. West Virginia
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 41, Xavier 40, Iowa 39, Wichita State 31, Purdue 30, Liberty 25, Marquette 23, Indiana 23, VCU 21, Utah State 14, St. Mary's 13, Northern Iowa 12, Colorado 12, Texas 10, Florida 7, DePaul 6, Georgetown 3, Richmond 3, Virginia Tech 3, LSU 3, Stanford 3, Seton Hall 3, Oklahoma State 2, Duquesne 1, BYU 1, Arkansas 1
David Cloninger's AP Top 25
1. Kansas
2. Gonzaga
3. Louisville
4. Maryland
5. Ohio State
6. Kentucky
7. Duke
8. Virginia
9. Oregon
10. Auburn
11. Memphis
12. Michigan
13. Baylor
14. Arizona
15. Dayton
16. Villanova
17. Florida State
18. Washington
19. San Diego State
20. Tennessee
21. Penn State
22. Butler
23. Indiana
24. VCU
25. Liberty