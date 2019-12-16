Dawn Staley

Dawn Staley's Gamecocks remained in the top 5 after a rout of Purdue on Sunday.

 Michael Conroy

COLUMBIA — South Carolina remained No. 5 in the Associated Press women's basketball Top 25 after a rout of Purdue on Sunday. 

The top 5 remained unchanged after an uneventful week. The Gamecocks (10-1) hammered Purdue Sunday in their first game back from exams and will host Duke and No. 25 South Dakota this week. 

AP Women's Top 25

1. Stanford

2. Connecticut

3. Oregon

4. Oregon State

5. South Carolina

6. Louisville

7. Baylor

8. Florida State

9. N.C. State

10. UCLA

11. Texas A&M

12. Indiana

13. Maryland

14. Kentucky

15. Mississippi State

16. DePaul

17. Gonzaga

18. Arizona

19. Michigan State

20. Missouri State

21. Arkansas

22. West Virginia

23. Tennessee

24. Michigan

25. South Dakota

Others receiving votes: Miami 42, Florida Gulf Coast 37, Minnesota 20, Rutgers 7, Colorado 4, Arizona State 1, TCU 1, Ohio State 1, Kansas 1

David Cloninger's Women's Top 25

1. Stanford          

2. Connecticut

3. Oregon

4. South Carolina

5. Baylor

6. Oregon State

7. Louisville

8. N.C. State

9. Maryland

10. Florida State

11. UCLA

12. Mississippi State

13. Texas A&M

14. Indiana

15. Kentucky

16. DePaul

17. West Virginia

18. Gonzaga

19. Arizona

20. Michigan

21. Michigan State

22. Miami

23. Arkansas

24. Missouri State

25. South Dakota

Kansas takes over No. 1

Kansas won the top ranking in the AP Top 25 Monday after previously No. 1 Louisville, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Maryland all lost last week. It's the first time in the poll's history that five teams have been No. 1 before the new year. 

AP Top 25

1. Kansas

2. Gonzaga

3. Louisville

4. Duke

5. Ohio State

6. Kentucky

7. Maryland

8. Oregon

9. Virginia

10. Baylor

11. Memphis

12. Auburn

13. Dayton

14. Michigan

15. Michigan State

16. Arizona

17. Butler

18. Villanova

19. Florida State

20. San Diego State

21. Tennessee

22. Washington

23. Penn State

24. Texas Tech

25. West Virginia

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 41, Xavier 40, Iowa 39, Wichita State 31, Purdue 30, Liberty 25, Marquette 23, Indiana 23, VCU 21, Utah State 14, St. Mary's 13, Northern Iowa 12, Colorado 12, Texas 10, Florida 7, DePaul 6, Georgetown 3, Richmond 3, Virginia Tech 3, LSU 3, Stanford 3, Seton Hall 3, Oklahoma State 2, Duquesne 1, BYU 1, Arkansas 1

David Cloninger's AP Top 25

1. Kansas

2. Gonzaga

3. Louisville

4. Maryland

5. Ohio State

6. Kentucky

7. Duke

8. Virginia

9. Oregon

10. Auburn

11. Memphis

12. Michigan

13. Baylor

14. Arizona

15. Dayton  

16. Villanova

17. Florida State

18. Washington

19. San Diego State

20. Tennessee

21. Penn State

22. Butler

23. Indiana

24. VCU

25. Liberty

