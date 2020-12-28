Gamecocks remain fifth in AP women's Top 25

COLUMBIA — South Carolina remained fifth in the AP women's Top 25 released on Monday and will likely stay there through next Monday.
The Gamecocks (5-1) had their scheduled SEC opener postponed due to COVID issues within the Ole Miss program. The Rebels were supposed to be in Columbia on Thursday.
USC drew the SEC's first Monday night league game next week, when it travels to Alabama.
AP women's Top 25
1. Stanford
2. Louisville
3. N.C. State
4. Connecticut
5. South Carolina
6. Arizona
7. Baylor
8. Oregon
9. Texas A&M
10. Arkansas
11. UCLA
12. Mississippi State
13. Kentucky
14. Maryland
15. Northwestern
16. Michigan
17. Ohio State
18. DePaul
19. Texas
20. Indiana
21. USF
22. Syracuse
23. Gonzaga
24. Missouri State
25. Michigan State
Also receiving votes: Georgia 33, North Carolina 27, South Dakota State 24, Oregon State 20, Iowa State 12, Tennessee 10, Arizona State 8, Rutgers 6, Iowa 6, Wake Forest 4, Georgia Tech 4, Rice 3, Alabama 2
David Cloninger's AP women's Top 25
1. Stanford
2. N.C. State
3. Connecticut
4. Louisville
5. Arizona
6. South Carolina
7. Arkansas
8. Baylor
9. Oregon
10. Mississippi State
11. Texas A&M
12. UCLA
13. DePaul
14. Kentucky
15. Ohio State
16. Maryland
17. Northwestern
18. USF
19. Michigan
20. Texas
21. Indiana
22. Missouri State
23. Syracuse
24. Gonzaga
25. Michigan State
Northwestern cracks Top 25
The Northwestern Wildcats are in the AP Top 25 after their first 3-0 start in the Big Ten since the 1960s. They checked in at No. 19.
Clemson received 50 votes, tied for 30th in the country with Colorado.
AP men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Kansas
4. Villanova
5. Houston
6. Wisconsin
7. Tennessee
8. Texas
9. West Virginia
10. Iowa
11. Creighton
12. Missouri
13. Texas Tech
14. Rutgers
15. Illinois
16. Michigan
17. Michigan State
18. Florida State
19. Northwestern
20. Duke
21. Oregon
21. Minnesota
23. Virginia
24. Virginia Tech
25. Ohio State
Also receiving votes: Xavier 177, San Diego State 172, North Carolina 57, Arkansas 56, Clemson 50, Colorado 50, St. Louis 49, Florida 20, Louisville 18, BYU 12, Georgia 10, N.C. State 8, UCLA 4, Indiana 4, Richmond 3, UCF 2, Western Kentucky 2, Boise State 2, SMU 1, Chattanooga 1, Drake 1
David Cloninger's AP men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Kansas
4. Houston
5. Villanova
6. Tennessee
7. Texas
8. West Virginia
9. Wisconsin
10. Texas Tech
11. Missouri
12. Creighton
13. Michigan
14. Minnesota
15. Iowa
16. Illinois
17. Northwestern
18. Michigan State
19. Oregon
20. Xavier
21. Colorado
22. Georgia
23. Ohio State
24. Rutgers
25. Arkansas