Gamecocks remain fifth in AP women's Top 25

  • Updated
The Gamecocks are done with the holiday break but will have the start of their SEC season delayed. AP/Sean Rayford

COLUMBIA — South Carolina remained fifth in the AP women's Top 25 released on Monday and will likely stay there through next Monday. 

The Gamecocks (5-1) had their scheduled SEC opener postponed due to COVID issues within the Ole Miss program. The Rebels were supposed to be in Columbia on Thursday. 

USC drew the SEC's first Monday night league game next week, when it travels to Alabama. 

AP women's Top 25

1. Stanford

2. Louisville

3. N.C. State

4. Connecticut

5. South Carolina

6. Arizona

7. Baylor

8. Oregon

9. Texas A&M

10. Arkansas

11. UCLA

12. Mississippi State

13. Kentucky

14. Maryland

15. Northwestern

16. Michigan

17. Ohio State

18. DePaul

19. Texas

20. Indiana

21. USF

22. Syracuse

23. Gonzaga

24. Missouri State

25. Michigan State

Also receiving votes: Georgia 33, North Carolina 27, South Dakota State 24, Oregon State 20, Iowa State 12, Tennessee 10, Arizona State 8, Rutgers 6, Iowa 6, Wake Forest 4, Georgia Tech 4, Rice 3, Alabama 2

David Cloninger's AP women's Top 25

1. Stanford

2. N.C. State

3. Connecticut

4. Louisville

5. Arizona

6. South Carolina

7. Arkansas

8. Baylor

9. Oregon

10. Mississippi State

11. Texas A&M

12. UCLA

13. DePaul

14. Kentucky

15. Ohio State

16. Maryland

17. Northwestern

18. USF

19. Michigan

20. Texas

21. Indiana

22. Missouri State

23. Syracuse

24. Gonzaga

25. Michigan State

Northwestern cracks Top 25

The Northwestern Wildcats are in the AP Top 25 after their first 3-0 start in the Big Ten since the 1960s. They checked in at No. 19. 

Clemson received 50 votes, tied for 30th in the country with Colorado.

AP men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Kansas

4. Villanova

5. Houston

6. Wisconsin

7. Tennessee

8. Texas

9. West Virginia

10. Iowa

11. Creighton

12. Missouri

13. Texas Tech

14. Rutgers

15. Illinois

16. Michigan

17. Michigan State

18. Florida State

19. Northwestern

20. Duke

21. Oregon

21. Minnesota

23. Virginia

24. Virginia Tech

25. Ohio State

Also receiving votes: Xavier 177, San Diego State 172, North Carolina 57, Arkansas 56, Clemson 50, Colorado 50, St. Louis 49, Florida 20, Louisville 18, BYU 12, Georgia 10, N.C. State 8, UCLA 4, Indiana 4, Richmond 3, UCF 2, Western Kentucky 2, Boise State 2, SMU 1, Chattanooga 1, Drake 1

David Cloninger's AP men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Kansas

4. Houston

5. Villanova

6. Tennessee

7. Texas

8. West Virginia

9. Wisconsin

10. Texas Tech

11. Missouri

12. Creighton

13. Michigan

14. Minnesota

15. Iowa

16. Illinois

17. Northwestern

18. Michigan State

19. Oregon

20. Xavier

21. Colorado

22. Georgia

23. Ohio State

24. Rutgers 

25. Arkansas

