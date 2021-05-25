Gamecocks' regional hosting chances droop after one-and-done SEC Tournament stay

HOOVER, Ala. — It’s exactly like conference championship week in basketball. The sooner your team stops playing, the worse its NCAA Tournament life is going to look.
South Carolina’s baseball team knows it’s in the NCAA Tournament next week, but its chances to stay at home as a host for the first round may have flatlined.
The No. 25 Gamecocks dropped their only SEC Tournament game 9-3 to Alabama on May 25, sending them back to Columbia for a long week of waiting. Named one of 20 schools to potentially host an NCAA Regional, USC (33-21) may still be selected as one of the final 16 due to other schools playing themselves out of consideration.
But it’s far from a certainty. USC will spend the rest of the week practicing while its collective mind will wonder if it’s done enough until 8:30 p.m. on May 30.
That’s when the final 16 hosts will be announced, with the full tournament field released May 31.
“When it doesn’t go your way, you need to continue to have your players’ backs. The next opportunity we have is the NCAA Tournament,” USC coach Mark Kingston said. “We’ll be ready to go.”
C.J. Weins, the Gamecocks’ midweek starting pitcher the past two weeks after Jack Mahoney went down for the season, lost his control in the second inning. Yet he got through that frame unscathed, and USC had a prime opportunity to score in the bottom of the inning.
Josiah Sightler was at third base with one out but the Gamecocks couldn’t get him in, continuing a season-long trend. Then the wheels really came off.
Weins was lifted in the third after throwing an SEC Tournament-record five wild pitches during his brief stint. The Crimson Tide had already scored a run, starting the rally when Weins yielded a baserunner after hurling a wild pitch on a strikeout.
John Gilreath relieved with the bases loaded and gave up a two-run bloop single. Then Jackson Tate lifted a three-run home run to effectively end the game.
While USC has often checked into the SEC Tournament not having to win to assure their NCAA Tournament position, the Gamecocks have gone 6-19 in their last 10 tournaments.
“I think we’re a much better team than we played today. It sucks that it’s single-elimination and we played bad on the day we needed to play good,” said Wes Clarke, who belted his 22nd home run of the season, which ties him for the national lead. “This isn’t going to happen next week. It’s going to be a completely different story once we get to regionals.”
Kingston said earlier in the week that he thought his Gamecocks had already done more than enough to earn a host. That may be the case.
Going into the Alabama game, USC was ranked 14th in RPI and second in strength of schedule. The Gamecocks were assigned all of the best opponents in the SEC this year and won the majority of their games, and chose to play Texas on the road in a non-conference series.
Yet USC was swept by the Longhorns in that series, and while it went 16-14 in the SEC, it lost four of five series in the second half of the season. The Gamecocks are hoping their overall resume overcomes other potential hosts’ lower RPI/SOS numbers and gets the committee to accept giving host sites to seven SEC schools, one less than half the field.
Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Mississippi State will host no matter what happens in Hoover the rest of the week. Florida and Mississippi can strengthen or weaken their cases, which is what USC has to watch.
The Gamecocks swept the Gators, but the Rebels swept the Gamecocks. Each was below USC in RPI before the SEC Tournament.
Florida won seven of its 10 SEC series, while Mississippi, like USC, won five. Each also beat Vanderbilt in a series, while the Gamecocks didn’t.
The Gamecocks will also scoreboard-watch around the country. Pitt, one of the 20 potential hosts, seems to have played itself out of consideration with seven straight losses before the ACC Tournament. Gonzaga, Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech all have RPIs in the 20s, and the trio’s strength of schedule, plus those of Charlotte and Oregon, all peak in the 50s.
But they’re still playing this week while the Gamecocks aren’t. The committee can put its USC file to the side and revisit it on May 30 while it may be constantly updating the others.
“The biggest thing is we need to get these guys healthy. We’re going to have 9-10 days now to get healthy, get our strength back,” said Kingston, who played against Alabama without his regular third baseman and shortstop, plus an ailing backup shortstop and second baseman. “We’ll be swinging the bats well come regional time. No doubt in my mind.”