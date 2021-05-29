Gamecocks' recruiting can reach the next level beginning June 1

COLUMBIA — Shane Beamer had to think about it.
“It would have been at Oklahoma, obviously, so December of 2019 may have been the last time. I was seeing those guys before they signed in that class,” he mused. “No, wait, in January 2020, I would have been all over the East Coast, a lot in Texas, so …
“Junior Day at Oklahoma, January 2020. That was the last time I was face-to-face with a recruit. I was just telling somebody the other day how crazy it is it’s been that long.”
Beamer has been recruiting to South Carolina ever since he was hired Dec. 5, and his staff has been scouring the country for prospects, extending offers like political leaflets during election season. Yet the COVID-19 pandemic that hit over a year ago has lingered through the spring, preventing any of the Gamecocks’ coaches from actually talking to a recruit in person.
That ends June 1. For the first time since March 2020, football recruits can visit campuses and speak to their prospective future coaches.
“We’ll be here hosting guys all throughout the month,” Beamer said. “Literally every single day, we have a plan for recruits who can come and visit, and we’re excited about the guys who will be here in June.”
The Gamecocks have 14 days in June scheduled for camps. They are expected to host a number of prospects for official visits throughout the month. The ultra-important relationship-building with nearby high schools can really begin as prep coaches can bring their teams to campus and finally meet Beamer and his staff in person.
“The reaction, the excitement from the high schools, has been good,” Beamer said. “We’ll have four days of 7-on-7 camps with high-school teams, and we’re just about maxed out for available spots. We have teams coming from Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia already that I know of.”
Like every school and coach, Beamer and his team have had to make do and recruit the only way they could during the shutdown. The computer was the start, and they had to find ways to take advantage of what technology offered and try to up it to the Gamecocks’ advantage.
“Recruiting is all about relationships, and you had to find different ways of doing things, to think outside the box a little bit,” Beamer said. “When the shutdown happened, nobody really knew what Zoom was, or at least I didn’t. You had to get pretty savvy at that. It’s definitely been tough as we’ve been trying to develop relationships over the phone and FaceTime, Zoom and all that.”
There was the standard approach of setting up a Zoom interview with a recruit and letting Beamer, his position coach and his recruiter speak to him. There was the introduction of USC’s off-field staff that will help the young man in his everyday life if he enrolls.
But always lurking in the back of everyone’s mind was if they were really keeping the recruit’s attention. Everybody’s been mostly staring at a computer screen since COVID arrived, and it’s not a stretch to say that for most, the novelty has worn off.
“If a young man and his family was going to get on a virtual visit for an hour, we tried our hardest to make it worth their while, to make it as relaxed and fun and personable as it could possibly be. I was on every single one of them,” Beamer said. “We took a video of the Horseshoe and the stadium, a virtual tour of the campus and our facilities, so we could try and get them as close as possible to actually being here.”
The living room visit, the chance to sit forward and look into a prospect’s eyes and win them over while charming his parents, grandparents, uncles, cousins and best friend have to wait. But on June 1, Beamer can shake a prospect’s hand and tell him that South Carolina is the best place for him, while gesturing to the gleaming practice fields and the Long Family Football Operations Center.
It has been done, but it’s hard to commit to a computer screen. Saying yes to a coach directly in front of you is much easier.