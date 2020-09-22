From Rock Hill, S.C., David Cloninger covers Gamecock sports. He will not rest until he owns every great film and song ever recorded.

COLUMBIA — South Carolina receiver Jalen Brooks was denied a waiver for immediate eligibility by the NCAA on Monday. Brooks transferred from Division II Wingate to Division I independent Tarleton State and spent the spring semester there before transferring to USC. 

Brooks practiced for most of the preseason as a first-team wide receiver. North Charleston native Dakereon Joyner took his place on the Gamecocks' first depth chart with freshman Ger-Cari Caldwell behind him. 

USC is appealing the decision. 

A complete story will be posted shortly. 

