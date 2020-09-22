COLUMBIA — South Carolina receiver Jalen Brooks was denied a waiver for immediate eligibility by the NCAA on Monday. Brooks transferred from Division II Wingate to Division I independent Tarleton State and spent the spring semester there before transferring to USC.
Brooks practiced for most of the preseason as a first-team wide receiver. North Charleston native Dakereon Joyner took his place on the Gamecocks' first depth chart with freshman Ger-Cari Caldwell behind him.
USC is appealing the decision.
