Gamecocks ravage Vanderbilt in rain for first win of season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — There were no gnashing teeth, no yanked-out hair littering the ground and especially no questions for Will Muschamp about his fourth-quarter clock management.

Those don’t happen when South Carolina wins.

The Gamecocks trounced Vanderbilt, 41-7, Saturday to break a five-game losing streak and notch their first victory of the season. Playing in persistent rain in an almost empty stadium, each team made its share of mistakes but the Commodores (0-3) made more.

USC (1-2) sniffed out a fake punt on one fourth down and Ernest Jones sacked Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals on another. Running back Kevin Harris continued to develop into the Gamecocks’ biggest weapon with 171 yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback Collin Hill rushed for two scores and completed 16 of 24 passes for 196 yards.

“He knows what type of runner he is and ran really well,” Hill said of Harris.

Starting defensive tackle Keir Thomas’ absence wasn’t explained by Muschamp as part of his new policy of not discussing injuries or COVID-19 test results, and cornerback Israel Mukuamu didn’t play the second half, although Muschamp said he’ll be all right.

The Gamecocks were underdogs in their first two games (Tennessee and Florida) and lost each, but Muschamp had to explain why USC didn’t take full advantage of opportunities in the fourth quarter of both games.

There was none of that Saturday. The Gamecocks outscored the Commodores, 31-7, after halftime and answered with 24 straight points after Vanderbilt scored its lone touchdown.

“Right now any win helps, regardless of where it is,” Muschamp said. “These guys work hard, I’ve been really proud of them, how they’ve handled this.”

What went right

The Gamecocks knew that wet weather might force them to run the ball, and they did so after a first possession that featured three pass attempts and a punt. Led by Harris, USC posted 289 yards on the ground and Hill scored two rushing TDs in a game for the first time in his career.

“I thought we found some ways to run the football as the game wore on,” Muschamp said. “It was good to be able to put the game away when we had the opportunity.”

USC held Vanderbilt to one third-down conversion on 11 attempts stopped the Commodores twice on crucial fourth-down plays. Cam Smith intercepted a pass and Jordan Burch recovered a fumble.

The special teams had strong returns and Kai Kroeger had his best day punting the ball.

Jones had 13 tackles, three for loss, and continues to show why he’s the beating heart of the Gamecocks’ defense.

"That’s the kind of game I’ve been looking for," Jones said. "Now that it’s come, I’m trying to build off it and keep going up."

What went wrong

The Gamecocks’ secondary continues to need a major tune-up. After USC scored to make it 17-0, Vanderbilt darted right downfield for its only touchdown. The key play was R.J. Roderick losing receiver Cam Johnson in coverage, then Shilo Sanders running up to make the tackle and instead knocking Roderick off Johnson, clearing him for a touchdown run.

Hill was sacked twice and pressured numerous other times as USC’s offensive line continues to struggle. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo began mixing in plays where Hill could welcome the blitz and throw over it, and Hill ran through other busted plays for big gains.

But leaving a man who’s recovered from three torn ACLs unprotected is not comfortable.

Muschamp wouldn’t clarify why Thomas and Dickerson weren’t at the game, answering “we’ll see” when asked if they would be back next week.

Parker White made two field goals but missed a third, a 53-yarder. That stopped his pursuit of Collin Mackie’s school record of 15 consecutive makes at 14.

White is now 1-of-7 from 50 or more yards in his career. It was curious to see him out there, with the record on the line and USC nursing a 3-0 lead early in the second quarter.

The new guys

Luke Doty played a snap at quarterback, and one at receiver. Dakereon Joyner was put in late in the game and took a reverse 47 yards for a touchdown.

“Those guys can play,” tight end Nick Muse said. “We’re trying to come up with ways to get them to help us.”

Looking ahead

The Gamecocks host No. 13 Auburn at noon on Oct. 17.