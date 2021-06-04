Gamecocks rally past Virginia to take Game 1 of NCAA Regional

COLUMBIA — Nobody feels a pitcher’s injury worse than his catcher.

That’s your man out there every game. Your bud. The guy who when everything is working, him pitching and you catching, the music made is more beautiful than a Mozart vision.

When Brett Kerry aborted his Game 1 NCAA Regional start, leaving after just seven outs with a tweaked neck, catcher Colin Burgess hurt worse than his pal. He had to do something.

Something was just enough.

Burgess ripped a sixth-inning single for the go-ahead run on June 4 as South Carolina rallied past Virginia, 4-3, and into the winner’s bracket. The Gamecocks (34-21) will play the Old Dominion-Jacksonville winner at 7 p.m. on June 5 with that winner advancing to the championship round.

The big hit came after Wes Clarke and Josiah Sightler smacked back-to-back ground-rule doubles to erase a 3-1 Virginia lead and chase pitcher Andrew Abbott, who was giving USC all kinds of fits. Clarke tagged him for his nation-leading 23rd home run in the first inning but Abbott sat down the next 10 Gamecocks and 13 of the next 14.

It changed in the sixth as George Callil, just returned from injury but only batting .194 and hitting ninth, walked to start the frame. Leadoff man Brady Allen and Andrew Eyster, two of the Gamecocks’ best hitters, recorded outs.

But Clarke drilled a double that bounced over the bullpen wall to make Callil stop at third, and Sightler turned on an inside pitch that bounded into the right-field seats. That tied the game to bring up Burgess, whose slumping average never told the true story. He usually hits the ball hard, but it’s been going right at fielders.

It didn’t this time, getting past the third baseman and the left fielder unable to cleanly field it. It was more than enough to score Sightler for the lead.

“This team, we don’t like to lose,” Sightler said. “This is a team that thrives on moments like this.”

Burgess and the Gamecocks got another piece of good news. Kerry’s father, Larry Kerry, tweeted a medical update soon after the game. He said his son had no arm issues, just a neck kink. Coach Mark Kingston confirmed that Kerry could return this weekend if needed.

“Muscle cramp in his neck,” Kingston said. “He woke up this week, slept on it wrong and can’t turn his neck fully.”

Julian Bosnic, one-time weekend starter and lately the Gamecocks’ closer, polished off the win with 3⅔ innings of three-hit ball. Daniel Lloyd recorded a nine-out save, punctuating it by striking out the side in the ninth.

It was the first home regional win of Kingston’s four-year tenure and put the Gamecocks in good shape for the rest of the weekend. Thomas Farr, USC’s Friday-night starter for much of the regular season, is projected to start, and because the Gamecocks played the noon game on June 4, they’ll get rest that the winner of the night game won’t before the 7 p.m. June 5 game.

It also kept proving Kingston’s opinion of his team. It hasn’t been a smooth year, but the schedule had a lot to do with that. The Gamecocks’ want-to has never been an issue.

“I’ve never questioned it for a second,” Kingston said. “This team wants to win, has a will to win, does not panic when it falls behind.”