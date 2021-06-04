Gamecocks rally past Kerry injury to take Game 1 of NCAA Regional

COLUMBIA — Nobody feels a pitcher’s injury worse than his catcher.
That’s your man out there every game. Your bud. The guy who when everything is working, him pitching and you catching, the music made is more beautiful than a Mozart vision.
When Brett Kerry aborted his Game 1 NCAA Regional start, leaving after just seven outs with a tweaked neck, catcher Colin Burgess hurt worse than his pal. He had to do something.
Something was just enough.
Burgess ripped a sixth-inning single for the go-ahead run on June 4 as South Carolina rallied past Virginia, 4-3, and into the winner’s bracket. The Gamecocks (34-21) will play the Old Dominion-Jacksonville winner at 7 p.m. on June 5 with that winner advancing to the championship round.
The knock came after Wes Clarke and Josiah Sightler smacked back-to-back ground-rule doubles to erase a 3-1 Virginia lead and chase pitcher Andrew Abbott, who was giving USC all kinds of fits. Clarke tagged him for his nation-leading 23rd home run in the first inning but he sat down the next 10 Gamecocks and 13 of the next 14.
It changed in the sixth as George Callil, just returned from injury but only batting .194 and hitting ninth, walked to start the frame. Leadoff man Brady Allen and Andrew Eyster, two of the Gamecocks’ best hitters and men to depend on in tight situations, recorded outs.
But Clarke drilled a double that bounced over the bullpen wall to make Callil stop at third, and Sightler turned on an inside pitch that bounced into the right-field stands. That tied the game to bring up Burgess, whose slumping average never told the true story. He usually hits the ball hard, but it’s been going right at fielders.
It didn’t this time, and Kerry’s father Larry Kerry Tweeted a medical update soon after. He said his son has no arm issues, just a neck kink.
