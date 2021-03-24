COLUMBIA — He didn’t apologize because he didn’t think there was anything to apologize for. R.J. Roderick did what he felt he needed to do at the time.

The South Carolina defensive back admitted he could have handled it better, but he also said there was a lot more going on than the sheer optics of leaving the team last season. He also made it clear that he was incredibly thankful and happy to be back.

“One thing that I learned about myself is that I can’t be without football, no matter what," said Roderick, a Summerville native preparing for his fourth season as a member of USC’s secondary. "I felt like in some ways, I really should have finished, I could have finished and just put aside the things that I had been dealing with. That’s just something I’m going to have to live with from now on.

“I learned to stay more committed, go harder. I go harder in everything I do because I know anything can be taken away. I took myself away from the game by opting out but it can literally be taken away at any time.”

The slings and arrows were numerous. After Will Muschamp was fired on Nov. 15 with three games left in the 2020 season, cornerback Jaycee Horn opted out to begin his NFL Draft preparation a day later. On Nov. 17, cornerback Israel Mukuamu, defensive lineman Makius Scott and Roderick also opted out.

The “opt out,” many felt, was another term for “quit.” As accepted as it was in the year of COVID-19, and the Gamecocks had two players opt out before the season began, it seemed to be entirely different in midseason.

Never mind that Mukuamu was dealing with a groin injury and couldn’t have played anyway, something he failed to clarify. Never mind that they were part of a team that heard every day about loyalty and unselfishness, and then watched as their coach got dismissed before the season was over.

Also never mind that as much money as they bring to the school and entertainment they bring to hundreds of thousands of fans, they’re still college students and prone to occasional errors in judgment. That is, decisions that sometimes look bad only with the benefit of hindsight.

Roderick said he was playing with a hip pointer that bothered him all season, and it continues to nag through the first few days of spring practice. It was also a struggle to play football and keep his grades where they needed to be.

Then the two men that had been closest to him throughout his college career, Muschamp and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson, were gone (Robinson wasn’t officially fired until Dec. 6, when Shane Beamer was announced).

With all that on his mind, and seeing his buddies and secondary mates do what was best for them, Roderick decided he would do the same.

“I just had been dealing with a lot as far as opting out, academically, health-wise, dealing with injuries, playing with injuries,” Roderick said. “When T-Rob and Muschamp got released, it was kind of hard. So I just felt that was the best decision to make at the time.”

He could rest his hip, study, heal. Yet while he did that, he found out just how much he missed the game. Even as others followed Horn, Mukuamu and Scott out the door to the NFL or the transfer portal, Roderick wanted to be back on the field, and specifically back at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Beamer got the job and already knew Roderick from the recruiting cycle. It didn’t take long for the new coach to reach out.

“I didn’t come to a point where I didn’t feel like I wouldn’t play football any more, but I did just kind of have a gray area as far as where my future was,” Roderick said. “With coach Beamer coming, I already had a rapport with him, a relationship with him in high school. He just kind of sat me down, sat my mom down, and expressed him wanting me to be here and I wanted to be here, so we’re going on from here now.”

Clean slate. No harm, no foul. Roderick isn't calling his future season a redemption tour, but it’s clear he wants to make amends.

Not for those who ripped him. For the only one who matters.

“I don’t necessarily feel like I have to prove anything to anybody but myself, just because I put that target on my back as far as opting out, I made that decision for myself and I have to work myself back from that as well,” Roderick said. “It was depressing to not be able to play football. I’m appreciative that I’m here, that spring has started and I’m just loving everything.”