COLUMBIA — There’s always a "but."

Jake Bentley could set every notable passing record at South Carolina. But who has he beaten?

Jake Bentley won the Air It Out Challenge at the Manning Passing Academy. But he was throwing at golf carts, not wide receivers.

Jake Bentley has the talent, smarts and vision to play in the NFL. But will he ever consistently show it?

The Gamecocks’ senior quarterback has had “yeah, but … ” attached to him so many times he might as well have it stitched on his jersey. He’s about to begin his fourth year as USC's quarterback after winning the starting job midway through the 2016 season. The Gamecocks were 2-4 when Bentley was given the keys to the offense and finished 6-7, including a loss in the Birmingham Bowl.

Bentley has had great moments. He's been an impeccable teammate, voted a two-time captain by his peers and always taking sole responsibility for a defeat.

Yeah, but …

Bentley hasn’t beaten Clemson and is flirting with becoming the only quarterback on either side of the rivalry to go 0-4. Bentley hasn’t beaten Georgia. He hasn’t even beaten Kentucky.

Wins and losses assigned to a quarterback are misleading since there are dozens of other players who can also dictate a result. Yet the stat exists, and he’s the quarterback. So when folks discuss Bentley’s 19-13 record, it’s never the 19 wins, it’s the 1-10 record against ranked teams.

USC Opener WHO: North Carolina vs. South Carolina WHEN: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. WHERE: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte TV: ESPN LINE: South Carolina by 10

That’s the legacy, fair or unfair. Nobody remembers Erik Kimrey starting a loss to Alabama in 2000, because the week before he tossed one of the most famous passes in school history. They don’t remember Steve Taneyhill’s quarterback record as 20-19-1 because Taneyhill was MVP of the Gamecocks’ first bowl win and twice won at Clemson.

Bentley is basically a four-year starter and if anybody deserves to have his name on a ramp at Williams-Brice Stadium as a record-holder, it’s him. He has represented USC’s program with the highest possible class, dignity and professionalism.

Yeah, but …

With only one season left to cement his USC legacy, and against the country’s toughest schedule, what will that legacy be?

“I think about it more from the fact of trying to set an example for (backups Ryan Hilinski and Dakereon Joyner), of how it’s like to practice and go about watching film of practice and just trying to get better. I think about it more that way than numbers and just what I can leave on the field, leadership-wise, for them,” Bentley said.

He did take a page from receiver Bryan Edwards, who’s also in line to set every notable USC record at his position.

“I want to win games,” Edwards said. “If you don’t have the wins, what do the records mean?"

Bentley agreed: “If we don’t win, none of that really means anything.”

Most stunning about last year’s college football season was Bentley's performance against Clemson. For one night, Bentley was everything he was ever supposed to be, uncoiling that golden arm for 510 yards and five touchdowns against the eventual national champions.

But the Gamecocks lost, 56-35, and while that’s certainly not Bentley’s fault (USC was down to third-string defensive linemen because of injuries), he took the loss.

Bentley has the ability. He displayed that against Clemson.

He's also had his struggles, including turnovers.

USC coach Will Muschamp points out that not all of Bentley’s 14 interceptions last year were his fault.

Thirteen were. And Bentley still took the blame for the other one.

“I know he likes them in his chest, so I got to do a better job with that,” he said after a loss to Georgia that featured an interception returned for a touchdown after a pass clanged off Rico Dowdle’s hands. Admirable sentiment, but Dowdle should have caught it.

Bentley always claims responsibility. He said that's what a leader does.

“What I do, I run right up to them, ‘Hey man, I got to throw it better. Put it on me,’” he said. “Let all the negative be on me so he knows he can just go make a play next time.”

A guy like that has trained for success. A guy like that should have success.

“I think he’s very comfortable with what we’re doing offensively and I think he’s got some nice parts around him,” Muschamp said. “We’re expecting a big year out of Jake.”

The kind of success that has eluded him was right there last year. The defense couldn’t stop Clemson, nor Florida when Bentley had the Gators down 31-14 late in the third quarter. A Bentley interception against Texas A&M vanished in the haze of two Bentley-led touchdown drives (and two-point conversions).

But the Gamecocks lost that one too, leaving Bentley to answer for the early turnover and the boos from his own fans.

“That’s life,” he said. “Obviously, it’s disappointing to hear that from the fans, but they just want to win, too. And so do I.”

He could set records that would push him past chiseled names on the Gamecocks’ Mount Rushmore of Quarterbacks — Taneyhill, Todd Ellis, Connor Shaw. He will have chances to increase his number of wins against Top 25 opponents (his only one came against No. 18 Tennessee in 2016). The Gamecocks' schedule includes five teams currently ranked among the top 12 teams in the country, and Missouri is just outside the Top 25 in the preseason poll.

Jake Bentley already is one of the greatest quarterbacks in Gamecock history. He has one more season to eliminate "yeah, but ..."