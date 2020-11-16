Gamecocks' potential first-round NFL pick opts out of rest of season

COLUMBIA — The post-Will Muschamp Era fallout has begun, and the first entry is a big one.
Jaycee Horn, arguably South Carolina’s best defensive player, is opting out of the rest of the season so he can prepare for the NFL draft.
“Since I was 7 years old, I’ve always dreamed of playing professional football,” Horn Tweeted on Monday evening, “and the time has come to take the next step in my career.”
The son of former NFL receiver Joe Horn, Jaycee Horn has raised his stock this season and become a potential first-round pick. He was named National Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 18 after intercepting two passes and deflecting another pass that became a third interception in a 30-22 win over Auburn.
Horn has 16 tackles this year, one for loss, and the two picks among six pass breakups. While those two interceptions are the only takeaways of his career, he’s had sparse opportunities since teams won’t throw to his side of the field.
It’s unclear if Muschamp being fired had anything to do with Horn’s decision, but whatever the reason, the Gamecocks will play their final three games without him. They’re looking destitute at corner after Israel Mukuamu, one of Horn’s closest friends, re-injured his groin in last week’s loss at Mississippi and is expected to be out for a while.
The Gamecocks gave up 59 points and over 700 yards to Mississippi last week, and while this week’s opponent, Missouri, is no Ole Miss, USC has scarce answers or bodies in the secondary to overcome Horn’s absence.