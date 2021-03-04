COLUMBIA — It isn’t like they are all uncontested.

Some get blocked. Some are going up through four or six enemy arms. Some, because basketball can be a game of millimeters, catch too much of the glass or too much of the rim and bounce in, around, off and anywhere but through.

“We are focused, but sometimes, honestly, we just are too focused. Just to make a layup,” South Carolina senior Lele Grissett said. “Once you get locked in on one thing, we just … ”

Grissett heaved a sigh and ducked her head.

“It happens,” she finished.

The USC women's basketball team, ranked No. 7 in the nation, has been surprisingly inconsistent when it comes to making layups. It's a major cause of frustration, and it's costing the team in a major way.

Missed layups are to blame for two recent losses that cost USC the SEC regular-season championship and relegated it to the No. 2 seed in this week’s SEC Tournament. Nobody is saying layups are the only reason for those losses, and two others earlier this season, but the problem has occurred all season, and a pattern tends to draw the blame when things don’t go well.

The December loss to No. 3 N.C. State should have shown everybody that this year’s USC team, while still fantastically talented, is not last year’s team. That team was one-of-a-kind, maybe once-in-a-lifetime.

Which is why it’s so puzzling to see some of the players from that team, including center Aliyah Boston and backup Laeticia Amihere, struggling so much. It's everyday work in practice.

“We do a mixture of them. Some of them are just no defense at a high speed. Some of them are, especially our post players, some of them are in a crowd,” coach Dawn Staley said, describing the Gamecocks’ approach to layups. “You can do a million drills. The game is a lot different when the lights come on. It’s a lot different than being in the dim lights of the (Carolina Coliseum practice facility).”

In the early days of Staley’s tenure, she had an assistant coach named Darius Taylor. Taylor, who played at Michigan from 1996-2000, stood 6-4 and weighed 200 pounds.

It was common to walk into the gym and see Taylor in practice with the rest of the men’s practice squad, relentlessly punishing the Gamecocks’ bigs. Aleighsa Welch, Elem Ibiam, Ashley Bruner, Alaina Coates and A’ja Wilson each had turns being bumped, pushed, elbowed and smacked by Taylor, who was under strict orders from the head coach to show no mercy.

Taylor left after the 2014-15 Final Four season to get married and start a family with Georgia coach Joni Taylor. And it isn’t his absence that has caused the problems: The Gamecocks had no problems hitting layups until this year.

Yet perhaps finding some bruiser on campus who can join the practice squad and mimic what Taylor did as the Gamecocks enter the postseason could help. Then again, perhaps telling the bigs to adopt the Coates principle — 1. Hold arms up. 2. Catch the ball. 3. Turn. 4. Shoot — would as well, instead of dribbling in the paint and allowing the defense to adjust or knock the ball loose.

“There’s a rebounding drill that we do where every shot is a missed shot. So everybody collapses on the ball and we just really make it hard for our post players, we put them in those situations,” Staley said. “It’s focusing and finishing.”

The Gamecocks missed three in the final seconds of regulation in their loss at No. 1 UConn. Missed layups were spread throughout the seven-minute scoreless stretch against No. 2 Texas A&M that ultimately left them too far behind to rally for a championship.

Staley said when the Gamecocks take the court at Greenville's Bon Secours Wellness Arena for their SEC Tournament opener, USC would look like a different offensive team. It has no choice but to.

Starting March 5, there’s only one more tomorrow to get it right.