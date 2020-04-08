Gamecocks' point guard to transfer for final year of eligibility

COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s point guard position continues to rotate.

After a basketball season in which the spot went through several changes and looking ahead to next season with more changes expected, the Gamecocks will be down a candidate before the year begins. Jair Bolden plans to transfer, a school spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

Bolden has been at USC for two years but sat out the 2018-19 season after transferring from George Washington. He began this season as the starting point guard but was replaced by Jermaine Couisnard after 15 games.

Bolden was the team’s leading scorer in the first part of the season, pouring in a season-high 22 points in an upset win at Virginia. After coach Frank Martin gave him a one-game break to reset after losing his starting spot – following Couisnard's 26-point effort against Kentucky that included the game-winner at the buzzer – Bolden scored in double figures in four straight games before drifting into another shooting slump.

He finished with an 8.5-point scoring average, fifth on the team, but it looked shaky at best for him to reclaim a starting role next season. Couisnard has three more years of eligibility while it appears that A.J. Lawson, once thought to be a sure early entry to the NBA Draft, may come back to school. With rising sophomore Trae Hannibal and rising redshirt sophomore T.J. Moss joining senior Seventh Woods – who sat out last year after transferring from North Carolina – as point guard candidates, future minutes for Bolden seemed sparse.

Bolden will have one year of immediate eligibility wherever he lands. He is scheduled to graduate from USC in May.

The move also clears up a looming scholarship crunch. Woods was a walk-on this year as he sat out and was promised a scholarship for 2020-21. It was assumed that he would take Lawson’s scholarship if Lawson moved on to the NBA.

Lawson could still move on but it appears he won’t get the chance to burnish a merely decent season with NBA Combine work due to the coronavirus pandemic. That could lead him to return for his junior season.

If that happens and nobody else leaves, USC is at its quota of 13 scholarship players.