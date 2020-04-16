Gamecocks' point guard taking her talent and smile to WNBA

COLUMBIA — She saw it a lot, that smile.

It was there the day Dawn Staley first met her. It was there the day she started for the first time. It’s Ty Harris’ nature to smile, and anyone who ever thought it showed a weakness in her game quickly changed their mind.

Staley, the women's basketball coach at South Carolina, never doubted the smiley sparkplug she found in Noblesville, Ind., four years ago would one day be South Carolina’s starting point guard.

She just didn’t know when. There were so many unknowns that Harris had to overcome, with the talent around her and a coach who was one of the most fearsome point guards the game has ever seen.

There was never an “I’m ready” statement, never a screenplay scene where Harris broke down or rose up. Player and coach knew it was time for Harris to take over as the Gamecocks began their SEC season in Harris’ 2016-17 freshman year, and Harris barely stepped out of that role for the duration of her career.

The smile was there during practices, workouts, road trips and homecomings. It was there through championship highs and upset lows.

It was there through dozens of wins, the last on March 8 when the Gamecocks won the SEC Tournament championship for the fifth time in six years. Staley and Harris embraced as they had so many times over four seasons, and knew the best was still to come.

Nobody will ever know if Harris could have book-ended her magnificent tenure with another national championship. The coronavirus destroyed that dream but another one is set to come true Friday at the WNBA Draft (ESPN, 7 p.m.). Harris is a probable first-round pick.

The smile when Harris hears her name will be one that represents four years of work and success, of earned glory and respect. It will also trigger regrets from her teammates, coaches and fans, of what might have been.

Harris leaves behind so much as she embarks in professional basketball, but that smile is her biggest legacy.

“Ty made me feel super-comfortable all season long. When we were playing for the SEC Tournament championship, she said, ‘We’re going to win by 30,’” Staley said during a March radio interview. “An old saying that my mom used to say to us as her children, when we didn’t believe something she said, ‘If I tell you the moon is made of cheese, bring your crackers.’

“That was one of my mom moments when Ty said that and we were up 27.”

Harris scored 10 points with 10 assists as the Gamecocks pummeled Mississippi State, 76-62. The real ending to the season was negated, but Harris’ senior year was still sublime — she started every game, became USC’s career leader in assists, scored when she had to (three games of at least 20 points) and set up her teammates to score if not (10 games of at least seven assists).

She became a first-round draft projection nearly overnight after Staley tersely mentioned her disbelief that she wasn’t considered a first-rounder. Her steadiness running the team made her a finalist for three National Player of the Year awards and the winner of the Dawn Staley Award, which exemplifies the traits Staley had as a two-time National Player of the Year.

Handling the ball, aiding teammates and being unselfish while at the same time doing what has to be done to win are considered more vital than scoring average.

Staley saw that in the teenager who won three straight state titles in high school. The player who always bypassed her personal stats for the sake of the team. The girl who patterned her game (and sneakers) after Stephon Marbury, Chris Paul, Rajon Rondo and then Skylar Diggins-Smith has always been a point guard.

“She always wanted to hold the ball,” Bruce Harris said of his daughter. “Young girls, they want to be bossy. What better way to let her do that?”

Staley saw the stats and the moves, but would she fit right away? Harris joined a team that had won 33 games the year before and returned future National Player of the Year A’ja Wilson and had two future pros, Allisha Gray and Kaela Davis, eligible after sitting out their transfer seasons.

“She was doubted early on by the older players because she was a freshman,” Staley said. “She was surrounded by talent, she was surrounded by experience, and it never fazed her. She just did what she did and put herself in the position to be needed. That’s what you want as a point guard, to be an asset to a basketball team and put yourself in a position to where a team can’t win without you.”

Staley couldn’t figure it out at first. Harris would be in the game, the outcome still in question, and she’d smile. An opponent in her face, ball in her hand, clock running … what was that smile?

Yet it almost always turned into something good. Even in her college debut, Harris had the gift of knowing that what she was about to do would almost certainly work.

“I was on my Ps and Qs, that I knew everything down to a tee,” Harris said. “That I had to show my teammates that I belong out here, and they can trust me, and coach can trust me.”

Staley waited until USC began its SEC schedule to start Harris at point guard. She replaced, Bianca Cuevas-Moore, was reinserted beside Harris in the lineup for the postseason when center Alaina Coates was lost with an injured ankle.

Wilson, Gray, Davis, Cuevas-Moore and Harris started USC’s final six games en route to the national championship. Harris had six points and two assists in the title game.

The next two years were strong but not as filled with titles, Harris shouldering the responsibility whenever the Gamecocks didn’t play well because that’s what point guards do. Staley began to further trust Harris.

Harris never needed to be told twice to run a play or make this pass instead of that one. While Staley characterized herself as more of an intense college player, punctuating the statement with a grizzly bear growl, Harris was more patient.

But not without intensity.

“She waited until she felt like Dawn trusted her enough,” Bruce Harris said. “There was a two-way growing period where they had to trust each other. They’re so identical, personality-wise.”

The only game USC lost this year, a Thanksgiving defeat to No. 17 Indiana, firmed it. It wasn’t Harris’ fault the Gamecocks lost — Staley blamed herself for taking it easy instead of going hard in practice — but the two still had a sit-down after it.

“It was like, ‘You’re our leader. They’ll do whatever you want them to do, but you have to lead them. You can’t be passive,’” Staley said in a story for The Players’ Tribune. “‘You have to take charge. Right now! This isn’t about later, or down the line. It has to happen now!’”

Harris responded with 20 points against Washington State the next day, then 21 against No. 2 Baylor. The Gamecocks didn’t lose again.

“We go as Ty goes,” Staley said.

It ended so unfairly, but there are circumstances much bigger than basketball facing the world. Harris had a rough day accepting it, but then started preparing for her next step.

She’ll smile Friday when the WNBA calls her name. She’ll smile throughout next season.

The Gamecocks will miss that smile. Point guards can be replaced.

That smile can’t.