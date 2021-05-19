Gamecocks planning for full Williams-Brice Stadium during 2021 football season

COLUMBIA — The Shane Beamer Era can begin in front of a full house.
South Carolina announced on May 19 that it is planning for full capacity at Williams-Brice Stadium during the 2021 football season. The move was expected after COVID-19 restrictions had begun being lifted statewide and after Clemson said in early March that it was planning for a full Memorial Stadium.
"There is nothing like Gamecock gameday and we are excited to welcome back all of our great fans to Williams-Brice Stadium," Athletics director Ray Tanner said in a statement. "Fans will be able to enjoy all of the game day traditions as in previous years."
Masks will no longer be required at games. They are encouraged but not required at other 100 percent capacity events, such as this weekend's home baseball series against No. 5 Tennessee. Founders Park will also be able to be at full capacity for the first time all season.
The 2021 football season ticket plan features throwback pricing at the 2010 cost of $320 (Beamer's last year on staff at USC was 2010 before returning as head coach). The special one-year price is available on orders through June 25.
"When Williams-Brice Stadium is full, there is no greater home field advantage in college football," Beamer said in a statement. "I look forward to running out to '2001' with our team to a stadium full of loud, passionate Gamecock fans."
The promotional pricing is available for both new and renewal accounts. Due to the ongoing financial challenges, donors have the option of turning the discounted amount into a donation to benefit the COVID Resilience Fund.
Seat selection for season ticket holders starts on June 2 and continues through June 25. Parking selection for season ticket holders begins July 12 through July 30.
The renewal deadline for existing Gamecock football season ticket holders is May 21 while football season tickets are also available for purchase, including the four new club spaces and new loge boxes. Visit theGamecockClub.com for more information.
The Gamecocks are set to start the season by hosting Eastern Illinois on Sept. 4.
Welcome Home Tour scheduled
After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the annual Spurs Up Tour (now rechristened the Welcome Home Tour) around the state at various Gamecock Club locations last spring, USC announced the first three tours for this year.
Beamer will visit Florence and Myrtle Beach on May 25 and Greenville on May 26. Other dates, including a potential one in Charleston, should be announced soon.