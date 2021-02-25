COLUMBIA — In baseball there are a hundred things during the course of a game that could change the outcome.

South Carolina closer Brett Kerry might have meant a series win had he been summoned before it was too late in last year’s Game 3 of the USC-Clemson series. Or the outcome might have been the same.

“The cards fell the way they did. It is what it is,” Kerry said this week as the Gamecocks and Tigers prepared for their annual rivalry weekend. “For sure, you spend every day looking back at it, obviously thinking it could have been different, but we win as a team, we lose as a team.”

Losing to Clemson is especially hard. The Tigers have played such a vital role in USC becoming what it is, a two-time national champion that may lose a rivalry series or two in the regular season, but when playing Clemson in the postseason since 2002, including four times in the College World Series, is a glittering 6-0.

Nursing a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning of that series finale on March 1, 2020, at Clemson, the Gamecocks recorded the first out and needed eight more. Kerry, who threw 20 pitches to close out a USC victory in Game 2 the day before, was in the bullpen waiting for the phone to ring.

A Clemson single was followed by another Clemson single, and that seemed to be the time. Kerry, who became a legend the year before by entering Game 1 at Clemson's Doug Kingsmore Stadium and striking out seven over the final 3⅓ innings to preserve the win, was ready to do it again.

Yet coach Mark Kingston chose Cam Tringali, who promptly beaned his first batter with his first pitch. The Tigers tied the game on a sacrifice fly, then James Parker delivered the back-breaker with a two-run double.

Now trailing 4-2, Kerry still sat as Clemson added another run. Then Kerry was finally installed, where he got the final out and worked a scoreless eighth. The Tigers won the game, 5-2, and the three-game series, 2-1.

“We lost today because we gave up four runs in the seventh inning where if we had done our job yesterday, Brett Kerry’s in the game in the seventh inning,” Kingston said. “Because he pitched yesterday, you can’t ask him to give you three innings. We asked our bullpen to get us three outs before we get to Brett Kerry for the eighth and ninth and it just didn’t work out.”

Kerry wasn’t sharp the day before. He never should have had to be used as the Gamecocks were leading 7-2 in the eighth, but the bullpen gave up a two-run home run. USC padded the lead to 8-4 and only needed three outs in Game 2, and even got the first out with no trouble, but a walk and a single had the tying run on deck.

Kerry was hurriedly called to put an end to the rally. He walked the next man to load the bases, and then walked another to force in a run and put the winning run at the plate.

Disaster was averted with a Kier Meredith flyout, but Kerry looked human in USC's 8-5 victory.

The Gamecocks won their last five games before the season was halted because of COVID-19. Perhaps they would have shucked expectations and won more than they lost in the rugged SEC, making it to the postseason. Maybe they would have faced the Tigers again in the tournament, where at least history says they stand a better-than-average chance of winning.

They didn’t get to try, which left bitterness through a long offseason to now, when the series resumes. The Gamecocks and Tigers clash at 4 p.m. on Feb. 26 at Clemson in Game 1 of the series.

Kingston is 1-2 in his career against Clemson. Predecessor Chad Holbrook was 2-3, while Ray Tanner was a mere 7-5-4, but he didn’t lose any of his last six and he skinned the Tigers in Omaha four times.

It always means something, and Kingston was quickly indoctrinated.

“I think a lot of people have been starving for baseball since last season, even more so than normal,” Kingston said.

Kerry will be ready to close one or all three games if he’s asked.