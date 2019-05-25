Jubb-ilation, anyone?
South Carolina’s Paul Jubb smoked a tiebreaker past Mississippi State nemesis Nuno Borges for match point Saturday, making him the NCAA champion for men’s tennis singles. He earned the school’s first national championship in the event with his 6-3, 7-6 win and beat Borges after twice losing to him during the regular season.
“I just was so relentless with my feet, that was the main goal today,” Jubb told The Tennis Channel moments after his victory. “My tempo was so high and I was just trying to keep it up through the whole match.”
Jubb had a chance to put Borges away but Borges forced a best-of-12 tiebreak. Jubb took a 3-0 lead, then pushed it to 6-2.
Holding serve, Jubb’s first return shot was out of Borges’ reach. Jubb laid on his back on the blue Orlando court, hands over his eyes.
The native of Hull, England, soared to USC’s No. 1 singles spot as a sophomore last season and became a national Top-5 player before the singles championships. Borges was ranked No. 1.