COLUMBIA — Jerry Rice needed John Taylor and Roger Craig. Michael Irvin needed Alvin Harper and Jay Novacek.

Bryan Edwards and Shi Smith need a third South Carolina receiver to help them, and the Gamecocks are no closer to finding one than they were when the season began.

“There's no question that Chavis Dawkins has done some really nice things for us, Josh Vann had a couple nice runs in the last two ball games, but we've got to continue,” USC coach Will Muschamp said. “Xavier Leggette’s a young guy that we keep bringing along that's done a good job for us on special teams. So we've got to continue to develop there.”

A defined third receiver at present is a luxury, considering Muschamp has made it a point this week to discuss how much the Gamecocks’ passing game needs to improve. It may be that the Gamecocks change their entire passing plan to accommodate something quarterback Ryan Hilinski can do well, and maybe a third receiver isn’t part of that plan.

Edwards and Smith are a comfort for any quarterback, but they know that being a constant target comes with a price. They’ll be double-teamed, knocked down and bumped as opponents know the ball is coming to them. So having that third guy in the mix can only help.

“Everybody knows teams are going to lean to where I’m at,” Edwards said. “(The others are) going to have one-on-one opportunities, they got to take advantage of that.”

Through seven games, there are a lot of names but not one that stands out. Vann has 16 receptions, the same as tight end Kyle Markway. The other tight end, Nick Muse, has 12 catches, just ahead of tailbacks Rico Dowdle and Tavien Feaster.

Mount Pleasant’s OrTre Smith, still fighting a severe knee injury that ended his season after two games last year, caught two passes, one of those for a touchdown, in the Gamecocks' 38-27 loss to Florida on Saturday.

Could Smith emerge as the third guy?

“He's a really good football player, and you think back to his first year when he was healthy and how he played for us. He played big-time for us,” Muschamp said. “And we expect that to continue to evolve as we move forward. But, when you do have a serious surgery like he had, it is a setback a little bit. But it's a process you've got to work through, and he continues to work through it, and we need for him to continue to come on, and I know he wants to.”

Smith judged himself close to 100 percent with still a minor ache in his knee. His issue is getting his speed back after being off his feet for months.

“It’s frustrating because I feel like during the offseason, I got my weight down and everything, and it still kind of lingered with my lower body,” said Smith, who played at Wando High School. “Getting all that healthy is my focus right now.”

USC's biggest concern with the passing game is fixing Hilinski’s struggles. Without a strong downfield game or finding a system where the freshman can thrive, it won’t matter how many receivers USC can target.

“I thought (Ryan) looked the best he’s looked in a Tuesday practice,” Muschamp said. ”But he’d be the first person to tell you we need to be more accurate throwing the football.”

Dowdle doubtful for Saturday

Dowdle has a sprained right knee and Muschamp doesn’t think he’ll be able to play Saturday at Tennessee. He won’t need surgery and is expected to return.

Feaster is the Gamecocks’ top running back with Mon Denson behind him. Potential third-stringer A.J. Turner, who returned to running back after helping at cornerback two weeks ago, is battling a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable for the game.