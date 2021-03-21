SAN ANTONIO — She had to try it. The top-seeded South Carolina women’s basketball team is a player down for the NCAA Tournament with senior Lele Grissett laid up with a leg injury, and coach Dawn Staley has spent the past two weeks tinkering with lineups.
Four minutes where Mercer cut the Gamecocks’ lead to one point was enough to junk the new plan and turn once again to who brought USC to the dance.
Naismith Player of the Year finalist Aliyah Boston scored eight of her 20 points in the final four minutes of the second quarter, including a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer, and the Gamecocks’ 13-3 run to end the frame propelled them to a 79-53 NCAA Tournament-opening win on March 21. USC advanced to the Round of 32 to play Oregon State on March 23.
“During that time, we had a funky lineup in. I rolled the dice, I wanted to see what we could get from (freshman guard) Eniya Russell, and what we got was a mismatch on the defensive side of the ball,” Staley said. “I just told them, ‘Don’t flinch. This is part of our journey.’ ”
Boston had a double-double in the first half despite Mercer (19-7) clogging the lane and trying to limit second-chance points. Boston’s frontcourt mates, Laeticia Amihere and Victaria Saxton, battled the Bears under the basket and charged from the perimeter with the ferocity of marauding bulls, leaving Mercer little choice but to clear out of the way.
Saxton tied a career-high with 20 points, while Amihere had 11. Zia Cooke shook off a scoreless first half and finished with 13.
“I thought (Saxton) did a great job of concentrating today, and she did it at a time when we needed it the most,” Staley said. “I like the role that she plays for us. It’s a high-maintenance, high-performing role for us.”
The Gamecocks (23-4) were in control in the second period, and Staley thought it was time for one of the options she thought of when Grissett went down. Boston sat first, then Amihere, as the Gamecocks went with Saxton and four guards.
A 25-18 lead was a 27-27 tie in less than four minutes. Staley, loath to call timeouts and usually preferring to let her team play through a bad stretch, was forced to burn a pause and get Boston and Amihere back in the game.
“She just kind of talked about how we haven’t played in two weeks, so we were just trying to get back in the flow,” Saxton said. “She was saying, ‘Don’t worry about it, keep pushing,’ so that’s just what we did.”
USC re-established control and hummed to the finish line, squashing the Bears’ patient offense and sturdy shooters. The small lineup increased speed and transition but decreased rebounds; with the bigs back on the floor, the Gamecocks outrebounded Mercer 52-27 and dominated the lane 42-16.
“We knew that we had an advantage in the paint, so we knew we had to take care of that,” Saxton said. “We knew we had to be patient with the ball and not rush anything.”
Staley, who told her team before it won the SEC Tournament that it was too nice and nice teams don’t win championships, was pleased with the edge her Gamecocks continue to sharpen.
“We saw it throughout the game. Mercer’s a pretty darn good team,” she said. “Obviously, they have perfected the mid-range, the short shot. For us, we’re continuing to find our groove on both sides of the basketball, on both sides of the floor.”
The win was Staley’s 500th as a head coach.
“It’s a great milestone. It means that you’ve been in the game a long time and more than likely, you’ve had some great players that allowed you to get to this point. From my Temple days to my South Carolina days, I can count all of them actually, that played a role in this milestone,” Staley said. “I’m forever indebted to them, but 501 sounds nice.”