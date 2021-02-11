Gamecocks overcome rough start to dispatch Missouri

COLUMBIA — They won the game, a 13-4 third-quarter run leading No. 1 South Carolina to a 77-62 women’s basketball decision over Missouri on Thursday.
The uneasy feeling that lingered from Monday’s loss to Connecticut, a game USC frittered away much more than UConn won it, and Thursday’s rough first half?
They’re working on it.
The Gamecocks, fatigued from arriving in Columbia in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, couldn’t get into rhythm early against the Tigers, even with Missouri leading scorers LaDazhia Williams (a former Gamecock) and Aijha Blackwell in foul trouble all night. Their offense remained in shackles and accepted the Tigers’ dare to ignore wrecking-ball center Aliyah Boston and shoot from the wings, while their defense was more rotten than left-out milk.
The stretch that put it away, keyed by five points from Destanni Henderson and a layup, blocked shot and assist from Lele Grissett in one mesmerizing stretch, was what was expected from the country’s top-ranked team, although they’ll be losing that spot on Monday when the new polls are released. The Gamecocks (16-2, 11-0 SEC) won their 30th straight game over SEC competition and the rough spots of the first half have been an issue all year.
It’s not last year’s team, a special, magical group that will continue to become more legendary as the years pass and the “What might have been” conversations mount. These Gamecocks struggle to hit layups and their defense, which was holding up early in the season, is suddenly suspect.
But USC got most of its early points from the free-throw line, a pleasant surprise; Zia Cooke burst from a shooting slump to score a team-high 15 points; and Grissett, the team’s lone senior, gave the Gamecocks their first lead since 4-2 with a second-quarter 3-pointer, the first of her career. USC wound up putting four in double figures.
Looking ahead
The Gamecocks host LSU at noon on Sunday.