CLEMSON — Neither Clemson nor South Carolina men's basketball teams have put together particularly inspiring seasons so far.
The rivals entered Sunday's affair at Littlejohn Coliseum with a combined 11-8 record. In the end, the visiting Gamecocks outlasted the Tigers and pulled out an 67-54 win in a lightly occupied arena.
With Clemson students on winter break, the Tigers (5-5) had a difficult time summoning energy against South Carolina (7-4). It didn't help that guard AJ Lawson turned in an efficient stat line (20 points on 8-for-15 shooting and 4-for-7 from long range) for the Gamecocks.
It was the first win at Littlejohn for South Carolina coach Frank Martin.
"This game's very important to a lot of people," Martin said. "I've probably done a real bad job my first seven years of representing that to our players, the majority (of whom) are not from South Carolina. And I think our staff did a much better job with that this year."
Lawson was the lone Gamecocks player to score more than 10 points. South Carolina won by playing stifling defense; Clemson shot 14 for 50 from the floor (28 percent).
Forward Aamir Simms led Clemson with 21 points but played fewer than 25 minutes due to foul trouble. Guard Al-Amir Dawes scored 13 points, but he shot 4 for 17 from the floor. Guard Tevin Mack, a Columbia native, scored three points on 1-of-8 shooting.
The few Tigers fans in attendance filtered for the exits with about five minutes remaining and the game out of reach.
Simms asserted himself on the game's first possession by knocking down a 3-pointer, but South Carolina forward Justin Minaya answered right back with a long ball of his own.
Both teams took some times to get going offensively. Neither side scored for more than two minutes during a stretch early in the half until Gamecocks guard Jermaine Couisnard knocked down a free throw.
Clemson went on a 9-3 run late in the half, but the Gamecocks converted a couple of baskets inside to take a 28-26 lead into the break. It was a sloppy first 20 minutes; Clemson committed 15 turnovers and South Carolina 14. Clemson coach Brad Brownell addressed that with his team in the locker room.
"I said 'Nobody is watching on TV anymore. They've turned the channel. That's over. But one of the teams is going to execute better in the second half and win, and the other team is not,'" Brownell said. "They did, and we didn't."
The Tigers briefly reclaimed the lead early in the second on a 3-pointer from Dawes, but the Gamecocks took it back about a minute later and never looked back.
Brownell was blunt afterwards in his assessment of his team at this point in the season.
"It wasn't rebounding, effort, lack of spirit, fight. We had all of that. We just didn't play good basketball," he said. "You can try really hard. That's not good enough. To be a good team, you need to execute."
Mack and Gamecocks guard Jair Bolden (10 points, three assists, two steals) had to be separated after the game, and the teams didn't conduct a postgame handshake. Neither Martin nor Brownell said they saw what happened.
"I'll tell you what I did like," Martin said. "When I turned around, Jair, who I've been real mad about, being passive, was being aggressive. Now, if he started something, I'll deal with him for that."
Looking ahead
Clemson continues its five-game home stretch Friday night with Jacksonville in town. South Carolina, meanwhile, has six days off before heading to Charlottesville, Va., next Sunday to play the defending national champion Virginia.